PNP awards Unilab for expanding access to Police Health Care

Unilab External Affairs Head Robert Eugenio (extreme right) receives the award on behalf of the company during the PNP Health Service’s Araw ng Pasasalamat, recognizing its contributions and steadfast support for the health and well-being of PNP personnel and their dependents. (From left) PCOL Ma. Nenita S. De Leon, Deputy Director, Health Service; PBGEN Portia B. Manalad, Director, Heath Service; Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., and Dr. Gloria J. Balboa, Undersecretary of the Department of Health.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) recognized Unilab, Inc. (Unilab) anew for its contributions to the health and well-being of uniformed personnel during the PNP Health Service’s Araw ng Pasasalamat.

The award acknowledged the company’s steadfast support for the PNP’s health initiatives, including wellness activities, access to medical services, and discounted Unilab products. Robert Eugenio, Unilab’s External Affairs Head, received the award on behalf of the company.

This year, Unilab’s Bayanihan sa Kalusugan program has supported health and wellness activities for around 1,000 PNP personnel from its Southern, Northern and Central offices.

The company is also scheduled to support a health activity for PNP Region 4A this October, with around 700 employees expected to benefit. Planned services include free medical consultations, laboratory tests that include cholesterol, hemoglobin, and uric acid testing, and bone scans.

These initiatives support the PNP’s efforts to provide preventive health care and complementary assistance to personnel with existing medical conditions, including chronic illnesses that can affect their ability to perform their duties.

Access to Unilab products also forms part of the company’s support, enabling comprehensive health care to be more affordable for beneficiaries.

Bayanihan sa Kalusugan is a program under Alagang Unilab that aims to make health care more accessible and ensure its benefits are felt across various sectors.

Unilab, the country’s leading and most-trusted pharmaceutical company, has served Filipino families for more than eight decades.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Unilab is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.