Hong Kong horror series 'Left On Read' now available for streaming

The 15-episode series tells the story of a bunch of students who are added by an Admin to a chat group called “Read It or Die.”

MANILA, Philippines — Hong Kong’s youth-horror series "Left On Read" is now available on Viu.

The Admin forces them to play a killing game wherein they must remove an unknown target. Anyone who fails to reply to the other members' messages will instantly die.

Panic strikes as the students in the class die one by one. One of the meekest in the group strives to unmask the Admin's identity to save his friends' lives.

Shortly after premiering in Hong Kong this year, "Left On Read" became a favorite for its excellent cast and storytelling.

The cast features Marf Yau and Yoyo Kot who are members of the Hong Kong girl group Collar; their co-stars include young actors and actresses from the Hong Kong music survival variety show "Kingmaker."

Viewers can also binge watch other horror series on Viu such as "Duty After School," "Zombie Detective," "The House On Autumn Hill," "Happiness," "Tell Me What You Saw," and "Shadow."

