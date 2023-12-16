^

Entertainment

Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera appear together for 1st time on 'It's Showtime'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 16, 2023 | 3:39pm
Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera appear together for 1st time on 'It's Showtime'
Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera appear on the December 16, 2023 episode of "It's Showtime" with hosts (from left) Vhong Navarro, Vice Ganda and Jhong Hilario.
It's Showtime, ABS-CBN via X

MANILA, Philippines — Vice Ganda said that it was a historical moment for their show "It's Showtime" when reel-and-real-life couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera joined them on today's episode. 

Marian and Dingdong promoted their comeback movie, "Rewind," one of the 10 official entries at this year's Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF). 

The couple was last seen as leads in their 2010 film "You To Me Are Everything." 

"Rewind" is a co-production between Star Cinema, APT Entertainment and Dingdong's film studio, AgostoDos. 

Dingdong said that he is "grateful" for the chance to work with his wife. 

"Grateful ako na sa taong ito nabigyan ako ng pagkakataon na maka-trabaho ang asawa ko kasi sobrang busy po niya. Nu'ng binigyan kami ng chance to work together, parang 'di siya trabaho. Parang nagde-date kami araw-araw kaya pinagpapasalamat ko talaga 'yun," Dingdong said. 

Marian, meanwhile, shared that they were able to spend more time with each other while filming their upcoming movie. 

"Palaging nilo-look forward namin na magkasama kami kasi sa bahay may kids e. Nahahati [ang time]. Konti kanya (Dingdong), marami sa kids," Marian shared. 

The couple has two kids, Zia and Ziggy. 

Dingdong and Marian also shared the most challenging part while filming their movie directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar. 

"'Yung pinaka-nahirapan kaming eksena 'yung kissing scene namin kasi hindi namin alam paano gagawin," Dingdong said. 
 
Marian added, "Sa dami nang ginawa namin doon sa movie na medyo mabibigat na eksena, doon kami medyo nailang sa aming intimate scene."

She said that it was "weird" for them to shoot the scene because the people will have a hint on how they are offcam. 

"Ang weird kasi malalaman ninyo kung paano kami sa personal. Ang hirap i-acting. Sabi namin ke direk, 'Direk, pwede ba dim light lang? Silhoutte lang kami?'" Marian shared. 

This led Vice Ganda to quip that he already knows what Marian would say if she were asked by host Boy Abunda one of his famous questions on his talk show, where he asks his guests to choose between "Lights on" and "Lights off." 

The couple's first appearance together on the show was a short one because they were set to join the ongoing MMFF Parade of Stars happening in the cities of Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela. 

Dingdong said that apart from the Philippines, "Rewind" will also be screened in other countries and territories, including the United States, Canada, Saipan, Australia and New Zealand. 

RELATED: Marian Rivera says MMFF movie 'Rewind' dream comeback project with Dingdong Dantes

vuukle comment

DINGDONG DANTES

IT'S SHOWTIME

MARIAN RIVERA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Friends' star Matthew Perry died of accidental ketamine overdose, examiner finds

'Friends' star Matthew Perry died of accidental ketamine overdose, examiner finds

By Andrew Marszal | 8 hours ago
"Friends" actor Matthew Perry died from an accidental ketamine overdose, medical examiners said Friday, concluding their investigation...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ikaw at ako': Daniel Padilla removes long breakup post&nbsp;

'Ikaw at ako': Daniel Padilla removes long breakup post 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Daniel Padilla's original Instagram (IG) breakup post appeared to have been edited, and his long post now only reads a brief...
Entertainment
fbtw

The Christmas playlist

By Baby A. Gil | 18 hours ago
Bingeing on Christmas sounds is one of the great joys of the season.
Entertainment
fbtw
Ellen Adarna 'proud mama' with son Elias' piano recital

Ellen Adarna 'proud mama' with son Elias' piano recital

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Ellen Adarna is one "proud mama" after seeing her son, Elias Modesto, take on the stage and play the piano for an audien...
Entertainment
fbtw
1621BC fuses &lsquo;classic, Western, K-pop&rsquo; influences in P-pop tunes

1621BC fuses ‘classic, Western, K-pop’ influences in P-pop tunes

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 18 hours ago
Following the successful launch of Hori7on, another P-pop boy band has emerged from MLD Entertainment and ABS-CBN’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marie Lozano and Bertie Gekoski&rsquo;s off-the-beaten-path love story

Marie Lozano and Bertie Gekoski’s off-the-beaten-path love story

By MJ Marfori | 18 hours ago
Two herds of elephants, 12 hippos,
Entertainment
fbtw
'So much for silent nights': Hilary Duff pregnant with 4th baby

'So much for silent nights': Hilary Duff pregnant with 4th baby

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actress Hilary Duff is pregnant with her fourth child, her third with musical artist and husband Matthew Koma.
Entertainment
fbtw
Taylor Lautner confirms Taylor Swift ended their relationship, now 'rekindling' friendship

Taylor Lautner confirms Taylor Swift ended their relationship, now 'rekindling' friendship

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
As if people had not guessed from "Back to December," actor Taylor Lautner confirmed that it was singer-songwriter Taylor...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Jack Black back as Po in 'Kung Fu Panda 4' trailer

WATCH: Jack Black back as Po in 'Kung Fu Panda 4' trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Jack Black returns to voice Po the Dragon Warrior in "Kung Fu Panda 4" where he meets his most fearsome adversary yet, a shapeshifting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with