Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera appear together for 1st time on 'It's Showtime'

Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera appear on the December 16, 2023 episode of "It's Showtime" with hosts (from left) Vhong Navarro, Vice Ganda and Jhong Hilario.

MANILA, Philippines — Vice Ganda said that it was a historical moment for their show "It's Showtime" when reel-and-real-life couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera joined them on today's episode.

Marian and Dingdong promoted their comeback movie, "Rewind," one of the 10 official entries at this year's Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

The couple was last seen as leads in their 2010 film "You To Me Are Everything."

"Rewind" is a co-production between Star Cinema, APT Entertainment and Dingdong's film studio, AgostoDos.

Dingdong said that he is "grateful" for the chance to work with his wife.

"Grateful ako na sa taong ito nabigyan ako ng pagkakataon na maka-trabaho ang asawa ko kasi sobrang busy po niya. Nu'ng binigyan kami ng chance to work together, parang 'di siya trabaho. Parang nagde-date kami araw-araw kaya pinagpapasalamat ko talaga 'yun," Dingdong said.

Marian, meanwhile, shared that they were able to spend more time with each other while filming their upcoming movie.

"Palaging nilo-look forward namin na magkasama kami kasi sa bahay may kids e. Nahahati [ang time]. Konti kanya (Dingdong), marami sa kids," Marian shared.

The couple has two kids, Zia and Ziggy.

Dingdong and Marian also shared the most challenging part while filming their movie directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar.

"'Yung pinaka-nahirapan kaming eksena 'yung kissing scene namin kasi hindi namin alam paano gagawin," Dingdong said.



Marian added, "Sa dami nang ginawa namin doon sa movie na medyo mabibigat na eksena, doon kami medyo nailang sa aming intimate scene."

She said that it was "weird" for them to shoot the scene because the people will have a hint on how they are offcam.

"Ang weird kasi malalaman ninyo kung paano kami sa personal. Ang hirap i-acting. Sabi namin ke direk, 'Direk, pwede ba dim light lang? Silhoutte lang kami?'" Marian shared.

This led Vice Ganda to quip that he already knows what Marian would say if she were asked by host Boy Abunda one of his famous questions on his talk show, where he asks his guests to choose between "Lights on" and "Lights off."

The couple's first appearance together on the show was a short one because they were set to join the ongoing MMFF Parade of Stars happening in the cities of Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela.

Dingdong said that apart from the Philippines, "Rewind" will also be screened in other countries and territories, including the United States, Canada, Saipan, Australia and New Zealand.

