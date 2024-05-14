How campus journalism paved way for Rhen Escaño’s showbiz career

Rhen Escaño during a guest appearance in the PeraPhY segment of ‘E. A. T. Bulaga.’ The Viva actress essays the role of a journalist in TV5’s ‘Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa’ series as Jane Rosario. It airs weekdays at 2:30 p.m. on TV5’s Hapon Champion block, with same-day catch-ups on Sari-Sari Channel at 8 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines — While doing campus journalistic work in high school, Rhen Escaño was discovered by a talent scout, paving the way for her showbiz career.

“I was a school writer in high school,” recalled Rhen to The STAR in an exclusive Zoom chat. “We were given a task before, with my groupmates, to interview radio DJs in different TV stations. We didn’t have any idea (at that time) that we needed to have a waiver, permit (to do that).

“So we went to a TV station, but they didn’t let us through because they said that we need to have a permit. So we went to another TV station, kasi walking distance lang sila. We also tried there but they didn’t let us in.

“So we went back to the (first) TV station (that we visited) and nagpumilit kaming pumasok. A talent scout discovered me while we were walking in that TV station (although) they didn’t let us in.

And that’s how Rhen’s journey in the entertainment business started. She became a talent first before appearing in shows and films.

Rhen continued, “I was in a Montessori school and we seldom do activities outside school. But (when we’d go out and do field work), that’s what I enjoyed most. I got to meet other people, go to other places to write. Tsaka ewan ko parang malikot yung utak ko when it comes to those things,” she said.

“So, I was able to practice it and I really enjoyed it. And it’s also a good feeling to see your name on your school paper. Yun yung nakakakilig po na part.”

During the pandemic, Rhen binged-watched Kara David’s documentaries. “Her documentaries involving children, yung mga tinutulungan nila sa mga mahihirap na places in the Philippines, I was really touched… So, I watched all of her episodes.”

Moreover, Rhen was thrilled doing campus journalism in high school but didn’t pursue it in college because she juggled doing her studies, working as an actor and joining pageants as well.

Although she wasn’t able to embark on journalism as a career path, she at least gets to essay the role of a journalist in TV5’s “Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa” series as Jane Rosario.

The series, a remake of Carlo J. Caparas’ action masterpiece of the same title, is a classic tale of love and revenge starring Kiko Estrada as Norman Dela Cruz and Sarah Lahbati as Mercy Balmores in the lead roles.

It also stars Gardo Versoza, Sid Lucero, Andrew Muhlach, Andre Yllana, Ashley Diaz, Annika Co, Rose Van Ginkel, Jeffrey Hidalgo, Jeric Raval, among others.

“Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa” is helmed by Albert Langitan and Roderick Lindayag, in cooperation with Studio Viva and Sari-Sari. It airs weekdays at 2:30 p.m. on TV5’s Hapon Champion block, with same-day catch-ups on the Sari-Sari Channel at 8 p.m.

Rhen teased that there’s a lot to watch out for in her character as the story continously unfolds. “To be honest, papunta pa lang talaga sa exciting part. We are just starting.

“Abangan natin kasi ang exciting dito we don’t know which character is really the antagonist or protagonist. They can also be grey (character).”

Viewers will be surprised with the plot twists, added Rhen.

Meanwhile, Rhen has done sexy-genre movies, such as, “Adan,” “Paraluman,” and “Secrets of a Nympho”; horror with “Rooftop” and “Marita”; and action dramas “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” and “Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa.”

Is she still open to accepting bold roles in the future?

“I always say this to the people who would ask me, there’s nothing wrong in doing sexy or daring roles. But wherever I am right now, my career status, (I want to) focus, for example, on becoming a dramatic actress. I want to do dramas and rom-coms,” she shared.

“If I will be given very challenging (roles) where I can win an award or good materials na tipong pang-film festival, I really want to do it. As long as I get challenged, why not? And Viva understands the things that I can do and can’t do. They are very open and I’m thankful for that.”

Rhen is not closing her doors on any project as long as it pushes her to excel and showcase her acting flair and that people will get to appreciate her acting chops.

“We also want good projects, good materials. So, if there’s sexy or kasama siya na kailangan talagang ibigay to give justice to the role, why not?… It really depends on the material,” she concluded.