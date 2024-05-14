^

Entertainment

How campus journalism paved way for Rhen Escaño’s showbiz career

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
May 14, 2024 | 12:00am
How campus journalism paved way for Rhen EscaÃ±oâ��s showbiz career
Rhen Escaño during a guest appearance in the PeraPhY segment of ‘E. A. T. Bulaga.’ The Viva actress essays the role of a journalist in TV5’s ‘Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa’ series as Jane Rosario. It airs weekdays at 2:30 p.m. on TV5’s Hapon Champion block, with same-day catch-ups on Sari-Sari Channel at 8 p.m.
Photos from Viva Artists Agency Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — While doing campus journalistic work in high school, Rhen Escaño was discovered by a talent scout, paving the way for her showbiz career.

“I was a school writer in high school,” recalled Rhen to The STAR in an exclusive Zoom chat. “We were given a task before, with my groupmates, to interview radio DJs in different TV stations. We didn’t have any idea (at that time) that we needed to have a waiver, permit (to do that).

“So we went to a TV station, but they didn’t let us through because they said that we need to have a permit. So we went to another TV station, kasi walking distance lang sila. We also tried there but they didn’t let us in.

“So we went back to the (first) TV station (that we visited) and nagpumilit kaming pumasok. A talent scout discovered me while we were walking in that TV station (although) they didn’t let us in.

And that’s how Rhen’s journey in the entertainment business started. She became a talent first before appearing in shows and films.

Rhen continued, “I was in a Montessori school and we seldom do activities outside school. But (when we’d go out and do field work), that’s what I enjoyed most. I got to meet other people, go to other places to write. Tsaka ewan ko parang malikot yung utak ko when it comes to those things,” she said.

“So, I was able to practice it and I really enjoyed it. And it’s also a good feeling to see your name on your school paper. Yun yung nakakakilig po na part.”

During the pandemic, Rhen binged-watched Kara David’s documentaries. “Her documentaries involving children, yung mga tinutulungan nila sa mga mahihirap na places in the Philippines, I was really touched… So, I watched all of her episodes.”

Moreover, Rhen was thrilled doing campus journalism in high school but didn’t pursue it in college because she juggled doing her studies, working as an actor and joining pageants as well.

Although she wasn’t able to embark on journalism as a career path, she at least gets to essay the role of a journalist in TV5’s “Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa” series as Jane Rosario.

The series, a remake of Carlo J. Caparas’ action masterpiece of the same title, is a classic tale of love and revenge starring Kiko Estrada as Norman Dela Cruz and Sarah Lahbati as Mercy Balmores in the lead roles.

It also stars Gardo Versoza, Sid Lucero, Andrew Muhlach, Andre Yllana, Ashley Diaz, Annika Co, Rose Van Ginkel, Jeffrey Hidalgo, Jeric Raval, among others.

“Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa” is helmed by Albert Langitan and Roderick Lindayag, in cooperation with Studio Viva and Sari-Sari. It airs weekdays at 2:30 p.m. on TV5’s Hapon Champion block, with same-day catch-ups on the Sari-Sari Channel at 8 p.m.

Rhen teased that there’s a lot to watch out for in her character as the story continously unfolds. “To be honest, papunta pa lang talaga sa exciting part. We are just starting.

“Abangan natin kasi ang exciting dito we don’t know which character is really the antagonist or protagonist. They can also be grey (character).”

Viewers will be surprised with the plot twists, added Rhen.

Meanwhile, Rhen has done sexy-genre movies, such as, “Adan,” “Paraluman,” and “Secrets of a Nympho”; horror with “Rooftop” and “Marita”; and action dramas “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” and “Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa.”

Is she still open to accepting bold roles in the future?

“I always say this to the people who would ask me, there’s nothing wrong in doing sexy or daring roles. But wherever I am right now, my career status, (I want to) focus, for example, on becoming a dramatic actress. I want to do dramas and rom-coms,” she shared.

“If I will be given very challenging (roles) where I can win an award or good materials na tipong pang-film festival, I really want to do it. As long as I get challenged, why not? And Viva understands the things that I can do and can’t do. They are very open and I’m thankful for that.”

Rhen is not closing her doors on any project as long as it pushes her to excel and showcase her acting flair and that people will get to appreciate her acting chops.

“We also want good projects, good materials. So, if there’s sexy or kasama siya na kailangan talagang ibigay to give justice to the role, why not?… It really depends on the material,” she concluded.

vuukle comment

RHEN ESCAñO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Dina Bonnevie reveals she almost became Mel Gibson's leading lady

Dina Bonnevie reveals she almost became Mel Gibson's leading lady

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Dina Bonnevie could have been one of the Philippines' most notable Hollywood stars today if only she accepted the leading...
Entertainment
fbtw
JK Labajo looks back at late mom as inspiration

JK Labajo looks back at late mom as inspiration

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
It has been over a decade since Juan Karlos Labajo's mom passed on, but the singer-actor still keeps her in his heart, even...
Entertainment
fbtw
Judy Ann Santos to play Philippine president on 'The Bagman'

Judy Ann Santos to play Philippine president on 'The Bagman'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actress Judy Ann Santos is gearing up for her teleserye comeback on the action-drama "The Bagman," alongside actor-politician...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kakaiba kasi madumi': Alden Richards excited for 'legacy' project 'Pulang Araw'
Exclusive

'Kakaiba kasi madumi': Alden Richards excited for 'legacy' project 'Pulang Araw'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 16 hours ago
Alden Richards is raring to portray a role that is not "archetypal Alden" and he gets to get down and dirty on his upcoming...
Entertainment
fbtw
Will &lsquo;One Last Time&rsquo; really be Gary V&rsquo;s last concert?

Will ‘One Last Time’ really be Gary V’s last concert?

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
As I sat transfixed and electrified by Gary Valenciano during his “Pure Energy: One Last Time” concert at the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;The Heart Effect&rsquo;: Company attests to Heart Evangelista&rsquo;s power to actually influence buyers
Exclusive

‘The Heart Effect’: Company attests to Heart Evangelista’s power to actually influence buyers

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 12 hours ago
To tap today’s Millennials and Gen Z markets, many companies have commissioned influencers as endorsers, but how effective...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I love you': KC Concepcion greets Sharon Cuneta on Mother's Day despite being estranged

'I love you': KC Concepcion greets Sharon Cuneta on Mother's Day despite being estranged

By Jan Milo Severo | 14 hours ago
"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta revealed that she and daughter KC Concepcion were still "estranged."
Entertainment
fbtw
Ben&Ben releases 'Comets,' explains 4-year launch delay
Exclusive

Ben&Ben releases 'Comets,' explains 4-year launch delay

By Jan Milo Severo | 14 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) band Ben&Ben released their new single "Comets."
Entertainment
fbtw
K-beauty tip: How to achieve the dewy look a la K-drama star

K-beauty tip: How to achieve the dewy look a la K-drama star

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 16 hours ago
South Korean makeup artist Hwaju said that achieving the dewy look most favored by K-drama stars and K-pop idols actually...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with