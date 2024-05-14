Karla Estrada on son Daniel Padilla’s ‘businessman era,’ daughter Carmella’s showbiz debut

MANILA, Philippines — Karla Estrada is proud of her eldest Daniel Padilla’s “businessman era.”

TV5’s “Face to Face” host confirmed her son’s recent business ventures, co-owning JCastles Theme Park in Batangas, as well as a restaurant business in Dubai.

“Partners niya yan, nasa ano siya ngayon — businessman era,” she told this paper in an exclusive chat.

Karla admitted though that she’s not the one who advised the Kapamilya star to go into these businesses.

“On that note (no)… because I’m not really business-minded. But like him, meron tayong mga KFC, may branch ako ng KFC na sarili, but yun kasi franchise. I just prefer that. Hindi talaga ako marunong magdala ng business. But show business, entertainment business, talaga yung aking (main livelihood),” she said.

“Daniel is into business. This is the time when he talks to a lot of people, in his sports, with his current status in life... maganda naman. I like it! Whatever they want as long as the important thing is that you save for the rainy days.”

Karla also observed that Daniel has become more independent and hands-on with his endeavors, citing his recent 29th birthday celebration as an example. Not being involved in organizing the special occasion this time, she was surprised by how well he took charge and handled everything. She fully supports his freedom to express himself and do things his own way. His latest birthday celebration could be seen as a step towards that direction.

Karla is pictured with eldest child Daniel Padilla. She says Daniel already ‘allowed’ his youngest sister to join showbiz.

“Kala ko hindi ako invited as a mother (laughs). Hindi because sasabihin niya, ‘Ma, baka naman kalahati ng nandun, mga kaibigan mo,’” she quipped.

“Parang siempre nakakalimutan mo, tumatanda yung mga anak natin. Kasi nagkakaroon sila ng kanya-kanyang set of friends. So I let him be and I was so surprised, ang galing niya at saka ito yung birthday niya na siya talaga ito.”

“Ito yung birthday niya (na) damdamin niya talaga ‘to. Baka lang kasi nakakalimutan ng sambayanan na si Daniel is 29 years old. Kung ano man gawin niya, basta ito ay mag-express ng kanyang kalayaan at karapatan, ay suportado ko yun,” she continued.

“Very special ang birthday niya na ito. Ito ang birthday na, you know, it’s expressing talaga nung pagkatao natin. And ano ba ibig ko sabihin nun? Siguro proud lang ako na kaya niya, hands-on eh.

“He was very hands-on with the party. I thought, ‘Ah okay, the time will really come when the mom will just relax.’ I told him, ‘Anak, do you need this or that?’ ‘Ma, dumating ka na lang.’ So, I said, okay.”

Asked about her birthday wish for Daniel, Karla said, “I only have one wish, and that is for everything he wants to do to come true, whether big or small.

“Talagang ang fulfillment ng buhay ay dapat inaalagaan natin yung ating, you know, No. 1 mental health, dapat maayos tayo, ang pangangatawan natin (Because the fulfillment of life should really be about taking care of, you know, No. 1, our mental health, we should be okay, our bodies, too,” she added.

The actress-TV host with her daughters Carmella (right) and Magui.

“And what I really want to tell my son is to always choose your peace, wherever you’re happy, as long as you’re not stepping on anyone, you’re okay there. Hindi bawal magkamali kasi walang taong hindi nagkakamali. Ang importante lagi tayong natututo sa bawa’t pagkakamali sa akin (It’s not forbidden to make mistakes because nobody is perfect. For me, what’s important is that we always learn from every mistake).”

Meanwhile, Karla shared that her youngest child, Carmella, is following in the footsteps of her brother and preparing for her showbiz debut as well. “Anytime soon. We’re just sorting things out but (the launch will happen) in three to four months. Inallow na ni Daniel (to enter showbiz),” she said.

“My second child (Jose Carlito) is a musician naman and Magui, my third, is at Melbourne University, pag-aaral naman ang gusto niya so sige, (let’s) support. Sabi ko bilisan mo na diyan, nauubos na pera ko sa sayo (laughs).

“But support natin. With Carmella, this is what she wants, so okay. Marunong din, magaling siya,” said Karla, adding that like Daniel, her bunso showed interest in showbiz early on as a child. She didn’t see it in her other children.

“So, I hope she’ll be the next action star who is female so we can have one. She does firing, she does martial arts. She’s doing workshops on the side. Ako, even with my nephews and nieces in showbiz, like Analain Salvador, Ashton Salvador, si Carmella, I always tell them that while waiting for a project or whatever, be prepared. Attend workshops, practice dancing, singing or martial arts. Just be prepared because once opportunity knocks on the door, you know where to place yourself.”