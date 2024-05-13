Piolo Pascual, Dingdong Dantes win Film Actor of the Year award

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Piolo Pascual and Kapuso Star Dingdong Dantes won the Film Actor of the Year award for their performances in “Mallari” and “Rewind” respectively at the recent Box Office Entertainment Awards presented by the Guillermo Mendoza Memorial Scholarship Foundation (GMMSF), Inc.

This marks Piolo's second Best Actor recognition, following his victory at the inaugural Manila International Film Festival (MIFF) last January, held in Hollywood, USA.

Vilma Santos was named as the Film Actress of the Year.

Piolo, accompanied by Mentorque producer John Bryan Diamante aka Bryan Dy, executive producer Rona Banaag, Clever Minds co-owner and supervising producer Omar Sortijas, director Derick Cabrido, along with his Mallaris co-stars Janella Salvador and Ron Angeles, personally accepted the prestigious award.

“Mallari,” an official entry to the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), is a chilling cinematic journey into the depths of Fr. Juan Severino Mallari's psyche, the Philippines' sole documented serial killer from the 19th century. This meticulously crafted and the first-ever Filipino film to be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures intertwines historical accuracy with psychological horror. Three major characters were brought to life by Piolo.



The film's impact extended far beyond domestic borders, becoming an official part of the inaugural MIFF, a visionary project launched by Metropolitan Manila Development Authority/MMFF Acting Chairman Atty. Romando Artes. Mallari's overwhelming success and positive reception have opened doors for numerous collaborations, much to the delight of the budding producer.



Meanwhile, Mentorque Productions, in partnership with Project 8 Projects, owned by directors Dan Villegas and Antoinette Jadaone, is set to make waves at the 2024 Cinemalaya Film Festival this August.



The recently completed shooting of "Kono Basho" in Japan was proudly announced by Mentorque's President and CEO on his Facebook account, featuring an image of two women adorned in black kimonos.



Recent sightings of Bryan with Angkas President George Royeca and directors Dolly Dulu and Ivan Andrew Payawal also suggest a potential collaboration with Angkas in an upcoming project.

Additionally, a post featuring Bryan alongside TEN17P producer director Paul Soriano, his wife Toni Gonzaga-Soriano, and the couple Mikee Morada and Alex Gonzaga-Morada, owners of TinCan Productions, hints at further exciting partnerships.



Amid these developments, the Mentorque producer is laser-focused on his entry for the 50th Metro Manila Film Festival, the fantasy-drama "Biringan."

Bryan's joy is further amplified by the 14 out of 18 nominations garnered by "Mallari" at the upcoming FAMAS Awards night on May 26, 7 p.m., in the Fiesta Pavilion of the Manila Hotel.



The nominations include Best Actor (Piolo Pascual), Best Picture (Mentorque Productions/Clever Minds), Best Director (Derick Cabrido), Best Screenplay (Enrico C. Santos), Best Cinematography (Pao Orendain), Best Child Actor (Kian Co), Best Supporting Actress (Gloria Diaz), Best Supporting Actor (JC Santos), Best Editing (Noah Tonga), Best Sound (Immanuel Verona and Nerikka Salim), Best Production Design (Marielle Hizon), Best Visual Effects (Gaspar Mangarin), Best Theme Song ("Pag-ibig na Sumpa" by JK Labajo), and Best Musical Score (Von De Guzman).



“Mallari” previously bagged Best Supporting Actor, Best Musical Score, Best Visual Effects, and Third Best Picture at the Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 Gabi ng Parangal. Months have passed but efforts to put up such a huge film project are still reaping success.



The film makes its highly anticipated debut on Netflix on June 21.

