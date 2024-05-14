Coco Martin dedicates Popular TV Program award to Jaclyn Jose, Deo Endrinal
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Coco Martin dedicated his "Batang Quiapo" award to the late actress Jaclyn Jose and Dreamscape head Deo Endrinal.
"Batang Quiapo" won “Popular TV Program-Primetime Drama" at the recent Box Office Entertainment Awards presented by the Guillermo Mendoza Memorial Scholarship Foundation (GMMSF), Inc.
“Inaalay namin 'to kay Mommy Jane, Sir Deo. Para sa 'yo 'to, Mommy Jane,” Coco said.
“Sa lahat ng bosses ng ABS-CBN na patuloy naniniwala at sumusuporta sa amin para magkatrabaho kasamahan natin sa industries, para sa inyo ito. Nandito kami para maghanapbuhay, para lahat mabigyan ng opportunity,” he added.
Coco said that the achievement is a team effort.
“Sobrang sarap sa pakiramdam kasi pinaghihirapan namin buoin lahat ang 'BQ.' Salamat sa buong team, creatives, directors, staff and crew, and lahat ng tumatangkilik at sumusubaybay gabi-gabi,” he said.
“Napaka-important nito. Ito ang paraan magtulong-tulong ang industriya para masabi natin buhay ang pelikula at telebisyon sa Pilipinas."
