Gerald Anderson approves Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia reunion movie

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 14, 2024 | 10:22am
Gerald Anderson approves Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia reunion movie
Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson approved the reunion movie of girlfriend Julia Barretto with her ex-boyfriend Joshua Garcia.

In his interview with Cinema One, Gerald said that the reunion project of the two will bring joy to their loyal fans. 

“It’s exciting, it’s exciting para sa mga fan nila. I’m not sure ilang years ago sila huling nagkasama, but I’ve been in that situation," Gerald said. 

“Alam ko na marami silang mapapasaya na mga fan nila. They’re both great actors so alam natin na magiging quality 'yung ipapalabas nilang proyekto,” he added.

Julia and Joshua are set to reunite in the film "Un/Happy For You" which will be released in cinemas this year.

Joshua said he never hesitated to reunite with his ex-girlfriend.

"Nu'ng nalaman ko 'yung project, sabi ko yes agad kasi ang tagal na rin kasi nu'ng agwat nu'ng panahon na nag-work kami before kasi mga teenager kami," he said.

"Ngayon, I can say nag-mature na rin kami, lumaki na kami, literal. Exciting lang, nagkanya-kanya kaming journey parang ngayon magbabalikan kami sa pelikula," he added.

For Julia, the movie came at the right time.

"Over the years, there were several attempts to coming together. At some point, when a good material comes along and a great team, of course, being reunited with Josh is such an exciting idea," the actress said.

"It almost felt like maybe it was already the right time, it's the right material, we're both in a good place in our life. I'm happy na magkakatrabaho tayo uli," she added.

Julia and Joshua starred in the hit movies "Vince and Kath and James" in 2016, "Love You to the Stars and Back" in 2017, "I Love You, Hater" in 2018 and "Block Z" in 2020.

