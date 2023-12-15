^

SB19 ends Asia Artist Awards 2023 with 2 awards

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 15, 2023 | 9:14am

BULACAN, Philippines — Pinoy pop (P-pop) sensation SB19 ended its night full of surprises as the group not only wowed the audience by performing their hits, but also took home two awards at the Asia Artist Awards 2023 held in Philippine Arena in Bulacan yesterday.

Pablo, Stell, Josh, Justin and Ken were named as among the Hot Trend honorees together with Korean stars Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Junho, NewJeans and Lim Young-woong earlier in the afternoon. 

They were among the first acts to take the AAA stage when they performed a medley of their hits, including "Bazinga," "Manananggal" and "Gento."

They brought the house down when they were joined by K-pop group &Team in dancing their latter hit, "Gento."

Later in the evening during the second part of the show, SB19 admitted that they were not expecting to fetch another award. 

The boys were among the winners of the prestigious Best Artist Award (Singer) category with K-pop acts AKMU, Itzy, The Boyz, Le Sserafim and IVE. 

Apart from SB19, several other Filipino acts were given awards at this year’s AAA. 

Ex-couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla made their second public appearance after their November breakup. They won the Fabulous Award with NewJeans, Stray Kids and Lim Young-woong. 

Ben&Ben shared the Best Choice Award with 10 other acts, namely, Lee Young-ji, Boynextdoor, Kang Daniel, &Team, NewJeans, Nmixx, Dindin, Dreamcatcher, Kim Jaejoong and Lim Young-woong. 

Lapillus was named among the AAA Potential award recipients along with ATBO, Paul Blanco and Yoon Seonho. 

Chanty, the Filipino-Argentinian member of the group, thanked their fans called Lapis and promised more surprises for them in the future. 

Their label mate, Hori7on, was among the awardees of the AAA Focus Award alongside Ahn Dong-gu, Younghoon and Lun8. 

Melai Cantiveros brought the house down with her antics when she accepted her Best Actor award. Other Best Actor winners are "Business Proposal" stars Kim Sejeong and Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Dong-hwi and Lee Junhyuk. 

Melai starred in the movie "Ma'am Chief," which was released last month. 

AAA 2023 is being held for the first time in the Philippines. It names the best in K-pop and K-drama for the year. 

Fuss-free streaming of the award ceremony was made possible with PLDT as those who were not able to go to Bulacan were able to watch the show online via the telecoms' wide-reaching connection. — Video by Nadie Esteban

