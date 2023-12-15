'I question too': Melai Cantiveros wins Best Actor at Asia Artist Awards 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Host Melai Cantiveros drew laughs with her quips when she accepted her Best Actor Award at the Asia Artist Awards 2023 held in Philippine Arena in Bulacan yesterday.

The "Magandang Buhay" host wore a voluminous pink gown as she ascended the AAA stage.

"If someone (questions) why I have (an) award, don't worry. I question too. I just receive an award all my life from my mother and father when they are angry to me. Tonight, my heart is kuan. I think it's because God moves in mysterious ways," she quipped during her speech.

Melai drew applause, with even SB19 shown on the screen having a good time listening to her speech.

Other Best Actor winners are "Business Proposal" stars Kim Sejeong and Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Dong-hwi and Lee Junhyuk.

Melai starred in the movie "Ma'am Chief," released last month.

AAA 2023 is being held for the first time in the Philippines. It names the best in K-pop and K-drama for the year.

— Photo by Melai Cantiveros via Instagram, video by Philstar.com/Nadie Esteban