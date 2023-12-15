^

Entertainment

'I question too': Melai Cantiveros wins Best Actor at Asia Artist Awards 2023

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 15, 2023 | 8:37am

MANILA, Philippines — Host Melai Cantiveros drew laughs with her quips when she accepted her Best Actor Award at the Asia Artist Awards 2023 held in Philippine Arena in Bulacan yesterday.

The "Magandang Buhay" host wore a voluminous pink gown as she ascended the AAA stage. 

"If someone (questions) why I have (an) award, don't worry. I question too. I just receive an award all my life from my mother and father when they are angry to me. Tonight, my heart is kuan. I think it's because God moves in mysterious ways," she quipped during her speech.

Melai drew applause, with even SB19 shown on the screen having a good time listening to her speech. 

Other Best Actor winners are "Business Proposal" stars Kim Sejeong and Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Dong-hwi and Lee Junhyuk. 

Melai starred in the movie "Ma'am Chief," released last month. 

AAA 2023 is being held for the first time in the Philippines. It names the best in K-pop and K-drama for the year. 

Fuss-free streaming of the award ceremony was made possible with PLDT as those who were not able to go to Bulacan were able to watch the show online via the telecoms' wide-reaching connection. — Photo by Melai Cantiveros via Instagram, video by Philstar.com/Nadie Esteban

vuukle comment

MELAI CANTIVEROS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla share stage post-breakup at ABS-CBN Christmas special
play

Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla share stage post-breakup at ABS-CBN Christmas special

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Ex-couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla were seen together again onstage for the ABS-CBN Christmas special almost two...
Entertainment
fbtw
KathNiel post-split backstage 'sweetness' goes viral

KathNiel post-split backstage 'sweetness' goes viral

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
Fans continue to fawn over former celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla after they were seen together...
Entertainment
fbtw

Fall Out Boy returns to Manila after a decade, declares Philippines fans best crowd yet

By Rona Amparo | 9 hours ago
American rock band Fall Out Boy set the SMART Araneta Coliseum on fire and left fans on a high note following its sold-out So Much For (Tour) Dust held Dec. 9 after 10 years.
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo meets John Lloyd Cruz's girlfriend Isabel Santos at Felipe Gozon's birthday

Bea Alonzo meets John Lloyd Cruz's girlfriend Isabel Santos at Felipe Gozon's birthday

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo had a brief reunion with her former co-star John Lloyd Cruz and even snapped a photo with his girlfriend,...
Entertainment
fbtw
TVJ files injunction vs TAPE, hopes to use 'Eat Bulaga' by January

TVJ files injunction vs TAPE, hopes to use 'Eat Bulaga' by January

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The hosting trio of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon has filed an injunction against Television and Production...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lapillus, Filipino boy group Hori7on cited at Asia Artist Awards 2023

Lapillus, Filipino boy group Hori7on cited at Asia Artist Awards 2023

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 16 hours ago
AAA 2023 is being held for the first time in the Philippines. It names the best in K-pop and K-drama for the year.&...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: SB19, &Team dance to 'Gento' at Asia Artist Awards 2023 opening
play

WATCH: SB19, &Team dance to 'Gento' at Asia Artist Awards 2023 opening

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 17 hours ago
SB19 showed its world-class talent when it took over the stage of the Asia Artist Awards 2023 (AAA) today in Philippine...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig presiding Cannes Film Festival 2024 jury

'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig presiding Cannes Film Festival 2024 jury

By Agence France-Presse | 18 hours ago
Greta Gerwig is the first woman since actor Cate Blanchett in 2018 to assume the prestigious position, where men remain ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Anne Curtis to star in 1st teleserye in 9 years for 'It's Okay Not To Be Okay' Pinoy remake

Anne Curtis to star in 1st teleserye in 9 years for 'It's Okay Not To Be Okay' Pinoy remake

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
Kapamilya host-actress Anne Curtis is marking her headliner teleserye return after nearly a decade as she was announced to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with