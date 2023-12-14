^

Ben&Ben scores award at Asia Artist Award 2023

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 14, 2023 | 6:21pm
Filipino folk pop act Ben&Ben wins an award during the Asia Artist Award 2023 held in the Philippine Arena on Dec. 14, 2023.
Philstar.com/Nathalie Esteban

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino folk pop act Ben&Ben were surprised to receive an award alongside the likes of Kang Daniel and NewJeans at the Asia Artist Award 2023 held in Philippine Arena in Bulacan on December 14. 

The nine-piece act shared the stage with 10 other awardees of the AAA Best Choice Award. 

During their speech, Ben&Ben said that they did not know about the award and they were happy to witness amazing performances because they were also fans. 

They share the award with Lee Young-ji, Boynextdoor, Kang Daniel, &Team, NewJeans, Nmixx, Dindin, Dreamcatcher, Kim Jaejoong and Lim Young-woong. 

Earlier, P-pop sensation SB19 was awarded the Hot Trend Award, while South Korea-based Lapillus and Hori7on were also given awards. 

Lapillus, which has Chanty, the former Star Magic Filipino-Argentinian star, won the AAA Potential Award. They also performed their song "Who's Next?"

Hori7on, meanwhile, took home the AAA Focus Award and performed their song "Six7een."

AAA 2023 is being held for the first time in the Philippines. It names the best in K-pop and K-drama of the Year. 

Fuss-free streaming of the award ceremony was made possible with PLDT as those who were  not able to go to Bulacan were able to watch the show online via the telecoms' wide-reaching connection. 

