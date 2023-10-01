^

Entertainment

'Angas married goals': Dingdong Dantes joins Marian Rivera in new dance video

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 1, 2023 | 1:19pm
Dingdong Dantes finally joins Marian Rivera in their cover of 69 Boyz's hit dance tune "Tootsie Roll" as uploaded on Marian's TikTok and Facebook page on September 30, 2023.
Screengrab from Marian Rivera TikTok page

MANILA, Philippines — Marian Rivera is a certified TikTok hit, and it only took a matter of time before her equally talented husband, actor Dingdong Dantes, joined in her viral dance covers. 

Finally, "The Royal Blood" star showed his other talent as he danced along with his wife in their dance cover of 69 Boyz' 1994 hit dance tune "Tootsie Roll." 

"Forever partners, forever dancing. Finally, he said yes!" Marian wrote on her caption to the dance video uploaded on her TikTok and Facebook pages. 

@marianrivera Forever partners, forever dancing ???????? Finally, he said yes! ???? @Dong Dantes  #MarianRivera #DongYan   #FYP ? original sound  - Marian Rivera

Before he struck superstardom, Dingdong was a member of the '90s all-male dance group Abztract Dancers with his cousin and fellow actor Arthur Solinap. 

Marian, on the other hand, is known for her dancing skills as she danced in the opening billboard for their hit 2007 teleserye remake of the Mexican telenovela with the same name "Marimar."

She also released two dance albums, "Marian Rivera Dance Hits" (2008) and "Retro Crazy" (2009), which contains her viral dance song "Sabay Sabay Tayo." 

Fans and internet users alike left compliments to the husband-and-wife dancing pair, with many asking for Marian to recreate her famous "Marimar" dance for her next video. 

RELATED: Marian Rivera, Dingdong Dantes headline Star Cinema's 'Rewind'

DINGDONG DANTES

MARIAN RIVERA

TIKTOK

TOOTSIE ROLL
