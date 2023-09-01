^

Entertainment

Bong Revilla Jr. to mark 50th year in showbiz

Leah Salterio - The Philippine Star
September 1, 2023 | 12:00am
Bong Revilla Jr. to mark 50th year in showbiz
The veteran action star with GMA Network big bosses Felipe Gozon and Annette Gozon-Valdes.
SEN. BONG REVILLA JR.’S FACEBOOK PAGE

Sen. Bong Revilla Jr.’s political career notwithstanding, he still managed to wrap up the 12-episode action-comedy series on GMA 7, Walang Matigas na Pulis sa Matinik na Misis, where he was joined by Beauty Gonzalez as his wife and a host of supporting cast members.

“We didn’t have to extend our program because The Voice Generations would come in the following weekend and the show also has a contract with GMA,” Bong disclosed. “That was a commitment so we had to abide by it.”

Bong, however, announced Season 2 of Walang Matigas na Pulis sa Matinik na Misis, is now being planned so viewers will have to wait and watch out for a more exciting follow-up season.

“There will be new stars in Season 2,” Bong informed. “If they enjoyed and liked Season 1, we need to surpass that.”

Will Beauty reprise her role as Gloria, the wife of Bong’s iconic character Tolome or Bartolome, in the show?

“I don’t want to make a plus or a minus at this point,” said Bong. “Let’s see what will happen in Season 2.”

Bong (seen with wife, Cavite Rep. Lani Mercado) has announced that a Season 2 of Walang Matigas na Pulis sa Matinik na Misis is now being planned. In the first season, Beauty Gonzalez played the role of Gloria, the wife of Bong’s iconic character Tolome or Bartolome.

Going around the Philippines for his political job as a senator, Bong was thrilled that people got to call him Tolome even off camera.

“That means, the public got to like my latest TV project,” he said. “My favorite was the first episode and the finale. We’re so happy that people were always anticipating the episodes.”

Jimmy Santos, who was with the original cast on the big screen, joined the TV version and created a riot on the set.

“We were always laughing on the set,” Bong said of his fellow comedian. “We were almost crying while laughing. While doing this show, at a time when the senate was on recess, even when I was tired while taping, I was very happy.”

For next year’s summer Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), Bong is set to team up with young actress and former child star Jillian Ward for Lagot Ka sa Tatay Ko, to be directed by Enzo Williams. The latter also worked at the helm of Walang Matigas na Pulis sa Matinik na Misis.

“The script of my movie with Jillian is finished, but I’m still polishing some parts,” Bong offered. “It will be comedy, action and drama.”

“We want to help resurrect the local film industry and make cinema alive again. Let’s all work together to do it. I’m also encouraging my fellow actors to help,” he added.

Jillian starred with Bong in Tony Reyes’ Si Agimat at si Enteng Kabisote (2010). Two years after that, she and Bong were seen in Reyes’ Si Agimat, si Enteng Kabisote at si Ako (2012).

Bong was only seven years old when he was exposed to the glitz and glamor of show business. Clearly, he started in showbiz 50 years ago.

He didn’t mind playing bit roles at first in the action films of his dad, Sen. Ramon Revilla Sr. The first was Armando Herrera’s Hulihin si Tiagong Akyat (1973).

“I had a very short role then,” Bong said. “It was really my dad who involved us in the production of his films.”

Acting is in his blood, according to Bong. More than public service which came much later when he was already in showbiz, showbiz was really his first love. He did not aspire to be in politics. That came much later.”

When he became a teenager, Bong started making his own name in the entertainment industry. He starred in the film, Bianong Bulag, where he played the young lead. The film was topbilled and directed by his late father.

Bong was 17 years old when his dad introduced him to veteran talent manager Lolit Solis and entrusted his career to her. To date, Bong has been managed by Lolit for four decades.

It was in 1983 when father and son worked in the memorable action-drama, Dugong Buhay, megged by Carlo J. Caparas.

“My dad was really my mentor,” Bong admitted. “Not just in making movies. He was the one who molded me into becoming an actor.”

For his golden anniversary in show business, the veteran action star will invite both Kapamilya and Kapuso artists to the occasion, which also happens to be his 57th birthday on Sept. 25.

“I cannot ask for anything more now that I will celebrate my 50 years in showbiz,” Bong said.

“I’m really thankful to the Lord for all the blessings that He gave me and my family. I’m thankful to all those who believed in me through the years.”

vuukle comment

GMA 7
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jennica Garcia working on annulment with Alwyn Uytingco; shuts down any chance of reunion

Jennica Garcia working on annulment with Alwyn Uytingco; shuts down any chance of reunion

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Jennica Garcia revealed that she and estranged husband Alwyn Uytingco have no chance of getting back to each other's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Awra Briguela files countercharges; Andrea Brillantes, Carlo Aquino on doing more comedy

Awra Briguela files countercharges; Andrea Brillantes, Carlo Aquino on doing more comedy

By Kristofer Purnell | 17 hours ago
For majority of the cast members of Prime Video's "Comedy Island Philippines," the upcoming show was an opportunity to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lovi Poe turns emotional remembering FPJ at UK wedding; to return to 'Batang Quiapo'

Lovi Poe turns emotional remembering FPJ at UK wedding; to return to 'Batang Quiapo'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Lovi Poe will be back to ABS-CBN hit teleserye "FPJ's Ang Batang Quiapo" after her marriage with film producer...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nakapagre-install na ba lahat?' Vice Ganda asks after replacing Toni Gonzaga as endorser

'Nakapagre-install na ba lahat?' Vice Ganda asks after replacing Toni Gonzaga as endorser

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
It looks like Vice Ganda took a swipe at Toni Gonzaga after he was named as Shopee's new brand ambassador. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Bernal gives birth to baby girl named after NBA star Luka Doncic

Kris Bernal gives birth to baby girl named after NBA star Luka Doncic

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 13 hours ago
Kris Bernal has finally given birth to her firstborn and she turned to an NBA superstar for her baby girl's name. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Taylor Swift is first female artist with 100 million monthly Spotify listeners

Taylor Swift is first female artist with 100 million monthly Spotify listeners

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 hours ago
Spotify announced Swift's latest achievement on social media, calling it "Queen behavior" from the three-time Grammy Album...
Entertainment
fbtw
Drew Arellano reveals reason why he hesitated accepting 'Comedy Island Philippines' role

Drew Arellano reveals reason why he hesitated accepting 'Comedy Island Philippines' role

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 hours ago
Host-actor Drew Arellano was not fully all in for "Comedy Island Philippines" when it was pitched to him because of how long...
Entertainment
fbtw
Philippines to host 2023 Asia Artist Awards this December

Philippines to host 2023 Asia Artist Awards this December

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 hours ago
The Philippines will host the Asia Artist Awards (AAA) for the very first time in December this year.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Walang hidwaan': Yeng Constantino confirms owning her whole music catalog

'Walang hidwaan': Yeng Constantino confirms owning her whole music catalog

By Kristofer Purnell | 14 hours ago
Officially acquiring her songs is one of the many steps to securing her future, and Yeng considers her songs a source of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with