'From walang budget to brand ambassador': Boss Toyo says hard work will eventually pay off

Rapper and entrepreneur Jayson Luzadas, popularly known as Boss Toyo.

MANILA, Philippines — Boss Toyo, the content creator, remembered his struggle to buy an air conditioner.

"FROM BUYER NA WALANG BUDGET TO BRAND AMBASSADOR," Toyo wrote on his Facebook account.

Toyo said that the first aircon he bought was the cheapest brand at that time and now he's the brand ambassador of the brand.

"Kwento ulit tayo. Dati nagpost ako tungkol sa unang aircon na nabili ko at ayon sa kwento ko Matrix na aircon lang 'yon kaya kong bilhin nong time na 'yon dahil 'yon ang pinakamura pero sobrang tuwang tuwa na ako nun at pakiramdam ko nakaahon na ako no'n sa hirap at makakaranas na din ng malamig na kwarto," he said.

"Tapos eto na siya ngayon napili na ako maging ambassador ng Matrix Appliances PH Matrix Aircon Head Office diba?" he added.

The man behind the "Pinoy Pawnstar" believed that it's not a luck but it's a result of his hardwork.

"Hindi 'yan swerte, 'yan ang resulta ng sipag at paniniwala na kaya natin gawin lahat ng bagay maging matiyaga lang at sigurdo akong magbubunga din lahat ng sakripisyo nyo," he said.

Earlier this year, Toyo completed the "Bagsakan" polo of Parokya ni Edgar's Chito Miranda, late Francis Magalona and rapper Gloc-9.

Boss Toyo won the bidding for Francis' polo for P620,000 for the benefit of Parokya's guitarist Gab Chee Kee, who is battling lymphoma.

