'Kapag inaantok na, huminto': Vice Ganda advises motorists to be alert after vehicular accident

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 25, 2023 | 9:24am
'Kapag inaantok na, huminto': Vice Ganda advises motorists to be alert after vehicular accident
Vice Ganda as Shopee ambassador
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Vice Ganda is thankful after recently surviving a vehicular accident in Quezon City.

In an interview with select media, including Philstar.com, during his launch as the new ambassador of Shopee, Vice said he is fine but his car was destroyed. 

"Masayang-masaya ako na wala namang mabigat na nangyari sa akin. Buti na lang talaga. Bongga din 'yung sinasakyan kong matigas na sasakyan kaya walang mabigat na pisikal na nangyari sa akin," Vice said. 

"Yung sasakyan lang talaga ang nangarag, ako hindi naman," he added. 

Vice reminded motorists to be alert to avoid vehicular accidents. 

"For everyone, this is a reminder for everyone to be responsible. Kapag inaantok na, huminto. 'Di ba, at the end of the day, ang pinakamahalaga pa rin ang buhay kaysa sa ide-deliver.

"Mas mahalaga pa rin ang buhay kaysa sa kikitain sa trabaho. Mas mahalaga pa rin ang buhay nating lahat.

"Kasi kapag may nangyaring masama sa atin, 'di ba, may namatay o ano, it's not gonna be worth it. Kaya kung inaantok, huminto. Kung hindi kaya, huwag magmaneho lalong-lalo na kung lasing."

"Maging responsable sa kalsada kasi hindi lang naman 'yung buhay mo 'yung maaring malagay sa panganib. Maraming buhay ang maaapektuhan mo kapag nasa kalsada ka."

The "It's Showtime" host was heading his way to actor Wendell Ramos' birthday party when the four-vehicle accident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. along Katipunan in Quezon City.

Vice was aboard his Cadillac Escalade when it figured in the accident that allegedly involved a delivery van that hit two other vehicles, including a Mercedes Benz and a Suzuki APV. Initial investigations found the delivery driver allegedly fell asleep while driving. 

Meanwhile, Vice is the newest ambassador for Shopee. The multi-talented star will serve as the face of its campaigns and community initiatives.

Shoppers can expect entertaining content from the "It's Showtime" host as he stars in a Shopee Live stream and its new TV commercial on 9.9 Super Shopping Day on September 9.

RELATED'She is still my talent': Vice Ganda assures support for Awra Briguela

VEHICULAR ACCIDENT

VICE GANDA
