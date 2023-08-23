'Nananaig happiness ko': KC Concepcion excited for parents Sharon Cuneta, Gabby Concepcion's reunion concert

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-entrepreneur KC Concepcion is likely the most excited person for the upcoming "Dear Heart" concert that will reunite her parents Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion onstage.

KC surprisingly arrived in the Philippines from the United States to promote her upcoming film "Asian Persuasion," and later expressed her eagerness to see Sharon and Gabby back together at least for a night.

"Ako lang 'yung anak nila so I don't think nararamdaman ng iba 'yung nararamdaman ko about this reunion kasi mixed emotions siya, but of course nananaig 'yung happiness ko," KC said.

The actress shared that she has always wanted to see her Sharon and Gabby happily talking and getting along as friends, and hopes the concert would be the beginning of such a relationship.

KC clarified she does not want her parents to get back together — Sharon is married to former senator Kiko Pangilinan while Gabby is married to Genevieve Gonzales, each with their own kids — but to simply happily share part of their lives together.

"I always say 'Para sa lahat it's a show, pero para sa akin guys totoong buhay ko 'to!'" KC ended, hoping she could take part in the reunion concert in some capacity provided her schedule allows her.

Sharon ang Gabby wed in 1984 after first working together on the film "Dear Heart," the film that inspired their upcoming concert's name.

The former couple had KC in 1985 but had their marriage annulled in 1987. Their "Dear Heart" concert will be on October 27 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"Asian Persuasion" meanwhile will premiere at several film festivals beginning at SOHO this September before hitting Philippine cinemas at the end of November.

