^

Entertainment

'Nananaig happiness ko': KC Concepcion excited for parents Sharon Cuneta, Gabby Concepcion's reunion concert

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 23, 2023 | 4:15pm
'Nananaig happiness ko': KC Concepcion excited for parents Sharon Cuneta, Gabby Concepcion's reunion concert
Gabby Concepcion and Sharon Cuneta
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-entrepreneur KC Concepcion is likely the most excited person for the upcoming "Dear Heart" concert that will reunite her parents Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion onstage.

KC surprisingly arrived in the Philippines from the United States to promote her upcoming film "Asian Persuasion," and later expressed her eagerness to see Sharon and Gabby back together at least for a night.

"Ako lang 'yung anak nila so I don't think nararamdaman ng iba 'yung nararamdaman ko about this reunion kasi mixed emotions siya, but of course nananaig 'yung happiness ko," KC said.

The actress shared that she has always wanted to see her Sharon and Gabby happily talking and getting along as friends, and hopes the concert would be the beginning of such a relationship.

KC clarified she does not want her parents to get back together — Sharon is married to former senator Kiko Pangilinan while Gabby is married to Genevieve Gonzales, each with their own kids — but to simply happily share part of their lives together.

"I always say 'Para sa lahat it's a show, pero para sa akin guys totoong buhay ko 'to!'" KC ended, hoping she could take part in the reunion concert in some capacity provided her schedule allows her.

Sharon ang Gabby wed in 1984 after first working together on the film "Dear Heart," the film that inspired their upcoming concert's name.

The former couple had KC in 1985 but had their marriage annulled in 1987. Their "Dear Heart" concert will be on October 27 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

"Asian Persuasion" meanwhile will premiere at several film festivals beginning at SOHO this September before hitting Philippine cinemas at the end of November.

RELATED: KC Concepcion teases showbiz comeback during surprise return to Manila

vuukle comment

DEAR HEART

GABBY CONCEPCION

KC CONCEPCION

SHARON CUNETA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jon Semira's proposal video surfaces after breakup with Yassi Pressman

Jon Semira's proposal video surfaces after breakup with Yassi Pressman

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
A marriage proposal video that features businessman Jon Semira and actress Yassi Pressman is now trending on social media...
Entertainment
fbtw
After wedding announcement, Jomari Yllana proposes to Abby Viduya

After wedding announcement, Jomari Yllana proposes to Abby Viduya

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Actor Jomari Yllana has proposed to his girlfriend Abby Viduya. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Bela and JC never became a couple even after many films together

Why Bela and JC never became a couple even after many films together

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
Maybe it’s the chemistry or convincing portrayal, but Bela Padilla and JC Santos will somehow make your jaded and cynical...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jay Sonza released from jail after posting P270K bail

Jay Sonza released from jail after posting P270K bail

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Former TV host Jay Sonza is now temporarily out of jail after posting a P270,000 bail. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Coleen on marriage with Billy: &lsquo;Not perfect but we&rsquo;re happy&rsquo;

Coleen on marriage with Billy: ‘Not perfect but we’re happy’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Coleen Garcia said that she’s now recovering after struggling with her mental health and feeling “left behind”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BTS' V dances 'Hype Boy' with NewJeans

BTS' V dances 'Hype Boy' with NewJeans

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
K-pop girl group NewJeans had another surprise for Bunnies and ARMY alike after members danced with BTS member V.
Entertainment
fbtw
Original Mario voice actor Charles Martinet retires, to become 'Mario Ambassador'

Original Mario voice actor Charles Martinet retires, to become 'Mario Ambassador'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Charles Martinet will become a "Mario Ambassador" for Nintendo, traveling and interacting with fans on behalf of the gaming...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sophie Turner teases husband Joe Jonas with 'Mr. Perfectly Fine' bracelet

Sophie Turner teases husband Joe Jonas with 'Mr. Perfectly Fine' bracelet

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Sophie Turner was in attendance to support her husband Joe Jonas and brothers-in-law Nick and Kevin, though she was seen sporting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Joji returning to Manila for solo concert

Joji returning to Manila for solo concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Japanese singer-songwriter Joji is returning to the Philippines this November, this time for a solo concert as part of his...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pio Balbuena offers advice to aspiring content creators: Avoid ridiculing others for quick fame

Pio Balbuena offers advice to aspiring content creators: Avoid ridiculing others for quick fame

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Content creator and actor Pio Balbuena gave tips to aspiring content creators to achieve their goal in social media.&nbs...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with