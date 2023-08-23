^

KC Concepcion teases showbiz comeback during surprise return to Manila

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 23, 2023 | 3:54pm
Actress KC Concepcion
MANILA, Philippines — Actress-entrepreneur KC Concepcion made a surprise return to the Philippines to promote her upcoming movie "Asian Persuasion" in what might be the beginning of a comeback to show business.

Following a press conference for "Asian Persuasion" with the film's director Jhett Tolentino — writer Mike Ang and KC's co-stars Paolo Montalban and Kevin Kreider attended via Zoom — the actress admitted a showbiz comeback may be on the rise.

KC acknowledged that the movie was her first acting project in years having only done hosting and guest appearances since 2015, but was quite hopeful given the opportunity that "Asian Persuasion" presented.

"Ayaw ako paalisin eh! I think this job chooses you." KC laughed. "Siguro talagang para sa akin 'yung ganito."

The actress recalled it's been her dream as a child to become an actress despite denying it several times to her mother Sharon Cuneta, who had wanted her to finish college and take a different path.

Nevertheless, KC is grateful that the upcoming film is a new experience for her as it is a Filipino story with an English script, something that millions of Filipinos living in North America will definitely appreciate and relate to.

"Asian Persuasion" follows Mickey (Dante Basco), who attempts to marry off his ex-wife KC's Avery to skirt legal issues. But when a potential prospect in Paolo's Lee stars to fall in love, Mickey realizes he might not be ready to let go Avery just yet.

The film consists of a mainly Asian-American cast and crew shot last year in New York City, where it will premiere this September during the SOHO International Film Festival.

"Asian Persuasion" will have its Philippine premiere on November 29 before its nationwide release two days later.

