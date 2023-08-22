^

'Mauubos ang sueldo ko': Sharon Cuneta on requests for free tickets to concert with ex Gabby Concepcion

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 22, 2023 | 10:19am
Gabby Concepcion and Sharon Cuneta
MANILA, Philippines — "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta said she's getting a headache from people asking for free tickets to her upcoming concert with her ex-husband, Gabby Concepcion.

In her Instagram account, Sharon explained that she only has a few complimentary tickets. 

“Tuwing magkaka-concert ako, pinakasumasakit ang ulo ko hindi sa gagawin ko sa show, kundi sa dami ng humihinging complimentary o libreng tickets! Limited lang po ang complimentary tickets ko -- at sa totoo lang, itong concert na ito ang pinakanagpasakit sa ulo ko,” she said.

“Sa totoo lang po, ang aga naubos ng complimentary tickets ko! 'Pag ako pa bumili baka si Gabby na lang ang kumanta dahil mauubos ang sueldo ko sa kakalibre,” she added.

Sharon mentioned that when her friends have concerts, she doesn't request free tickets; instead, she buys them to show her support.

“'Pag may shows po ang mga kaibigan ko-sina Regine, Gary, etc. - bumibili po ako ng tickets bilang suporta sa kaibigan at kapwa performer at singer. Kaya nagpapasalamat po ako sa lahat ng friends at family members ko na di na ako inistorbo at kusang bumibili ng tickets nila,” she said.

“Pasensya na po at nagatrabaho lang ang girl nyo! Kung puede lang ilibre ko lahat kayo pero siempre 'di ko kaya. Thanks so much for understanding. Love you all!” she added. 

Sharon and Gabby's "Dear Heart" reunion concert will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena on October 27. 

