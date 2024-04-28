ABS-CBN brings nostalgic shows to ALLTV

Photo shows Villar Group chairman Manny Villar (fifth from right) with Vista Land and Lifescapes, Inc. president and CEO Paolo Villar, All Value Holdings Corp. president and CEO Camille Villar, Sen. Mark Villar, AMBS president and CEO Maribeth Tolentino and AMBS CFO Cecille Bernardo. ABS-CBN is represented by president and CEO Carlo Katigbak and chairman Mark Lopez (fourth and sixth from left, respectively) with chief partnership officer Bobby Barreiro, Group CFO Rick Tan and chief operating officer Cory Vidanes.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos can look forward to a wave of nostalgia starting May 13 as classic ABS-CBN entertainment shows under the Jeepney TV brand and the latest news updates from “TV Patrol” will be airing on ALLTV.

This development comes as a result of a partnership between Advanced Media Broadcasting System (AMBS) and ABS-CBN that was formalized at a contract signing event held at the Brittany Hotel Villar City.

The event was attended by the chairman of Villar Group Manny Villar, Sen. Mark Villar, Vista Land and Lifescapes, Inc. president and CEO Paolo Villar, and All Value Holdings Corp. president and CEO Camille Villar. Representing AMBS were president and CEO Maribeth Tolentino and CFO Cecille Bernardo.

ABS-CBN was represented by chairman Mark Lopez, president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, chief operating officer Cory Vidanes, Group CFO Rick Tan, and chief partnership officer Bobby Barreiro.

“We are very proud and honored to be celebrating today the start of what we hope is going to be a long, fruitful, and good partnership between AMBS and ALLTV, as well as ABS-CBN,” said Camille.

“We are very excited to bring the ABS-CBN brand of storytelling to the audiences of ALLTV,” said Carlo. “Senator Manny, when we met a few months ago, I was very touched by what you told us. You said that the magic of ABS-CBN lies in our structure and in our soul as an organization. I think it’s this insight that made us believe you truly saw us as a valued partner in growing this business.”

ABS-CBN and AMBS executives during the contract-signing.

Reflecting on the significance of “TV Patrol”’s return to Channel 2, Carlo expressed his gratitude for the partnership that will bring the country’s iconic and longest-running TV newscast to more households across the country.

“There’s a bit of a sentimental note for us today because we are bringing one of our longest running programs ‘TV Patrol’ back to Channel 2, a home that was once ours,” he said. “In all humility, let’s try to put all of the past behind us and embrace instead our mission to serve the Filipinos wherever they may be.”

He also saw the partnership as an opportunity to bring news and information to a wider audience through the airing of “TV Patrol” on free TV.

“There’s been a persistent clamor for ‘TV Patrol’s credible news and information to reach the audience it once had. I hope that by working together with ALLTV, we are once again able to deliver this service to all our kababayan,” added Carlo.

Camille, meanwhile, extended her warm welcome to the Kapamilya programs and expressed excitement for future collaborations. “We are very excited to welcome ‘TV Patrol’ as well as the rest of the content from Jeepney TV. We look forward to more collaborations, more good news ahead,” she said.

The new partnership aims to provide enjoyable, enriching, and informative content to audiences through ALLTV, which is available on free TV, cable, and satellite TV nationwide.