^

Entertainment

MTRCB's Lala Sotto answers to challenge to hold parents accountable for 'EAT' alleged misconduct

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
August 3, 2023 | 9:48am
MTRCB's Lala Sotto answers to challenge to hold parents accountable for 'EAT' alleged misconduct
Tito Sotto and wife Helen
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) Chairperson Lala Sotto has responded to Internet users’ plea to also summon her parents, former senator Tito Sotto and actress Helen Gamboa, for their affectionate kiss on TV5 noontime show “E.A.T.”

In a statement sent to Bandera, Sotto told her former publicist Pilar Mateo her reaction to the issue.

“Hello tita [Pilar] naman, 44 [years] na sila ganyan sa ‘Eat Bulaga’ never naman nagka-issue,” Lala said.

Sotto’s statement came after Internet users asked MTRCB to also investigate Tito’s kissing of Helen on the cheek and neck during the show’s “Babala Wag Kayong Ganuuun” segment last Saturday.

"Tito Sen, nasa TV tayo," Allan K said.

“Relax lang po," Ryza said.

"To, sabi ni Ciara, lagot ka raw sa MTRCB dahil over-kissing," Joey added.

Twitter users asked Lala to be fair and also summon "E.A.T.” after MTRCB issued a memo to rival noontime show “It’s Showtime.” MTRCB said it received complaints about “It’s Showtime” hosts Vice Ganda and Ion Perez’s alleged “indecent acts” during the variety show’s “Isip Bata” segment last July 25. Ion was seen scooping icing with his finger and offering it to Vice, who then scooped the icing with a finger before eating it.
 

vuukle comment

HELEN GAMBOA

MTRCB

TITO SOTTO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MTRCB's Lala Sotto challenged to also summon 'EAT' for parents' alleged misconduct

MTRCB's Lala Sotto challenged to also summon 'EAT' for parents' alleged misconduct

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Social media users called out Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) Chairperson Lala Sotto to also...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nauna sina Menggay kay Egay': 'Ninong' Joey de Leon defends Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde vs Noli de Castro tirade

'Nauna sina Menggay kay Egay': 'Ninong' Joey de Leon defends Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde vs Noli de Castro tirade

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
It looks like "EAT" host Joey de Leon took a swipe at "TV Patrol" anchor Noli "Kabayan" de Castro after Noli's one-liner on...
Entertainment
fbtw
What Noli de Castro didn't know: Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde urge donations to calamity victims instead of wedding gifts

What Noli de Castro didn't know: Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde urge donations to calamity victims instead of wedding gifts

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 23 hours ago
It can be recalled that in the closing spiel of "TV Patrol" last Friday, the day of Arjo and Maine's wedding, de Castro said...
Entertainment
fbtw
Arjo Atayde, Maine Mendoza Switzerland-bound after wedding

Arjo Atayde, Maine Mendoza Switzerland-bound after wedding

1 day ago
Newlywed couple Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza-Atayde are set to fly to Europe on an official trip.
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: 'Julanis' Morissette sings about rain at Manila 2023 concert
play

WATCH: 'Julanis' Morissette sings about rain at Manila 2023 concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
The southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoons Egay and Falcon had no effect on Filipino concertgoers who wanted to watch Grammy...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ANIMA Studios produces 2 films for Cinemalaya 19

ANIMA Studios produces 2 films for Cinemalaya 19

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 10 hours ago
TikTok star Lottie Bie didn’t have to make major adjustments to essay her role in Cinemalaya 19’s entry, When...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jomari Yllana and Abby Viduya set wedding date

Jomari Yllana and Abby Viduya set wedding date

By Leah C. Salterio | 10 hours ago
After Jomari Yllana and Abby Viduya reconnected through social media in 2016, the erstwhile teenage sweethearts rekindled...
Entertainment
fbtw
No government funds spent for Arjo Atayde's foreign trip &ndash; Congress

No government funds spent for Arjo Atayde's foreign trip – Congress

22 hours ago
Congress’ clarification aims to counter claims that the trip by Atayde and wife Maine Mendoza — who tied the knot...
Entertainment
fbtw
Menu, designer, etc: Arjo Atayde, Maine Mendoza share Baguio wedding details
Exclusive

Menu, designer, etc: Arjo Atayde, Maine Mendoza share Baguio wedding details

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Actors Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza shared some details about their intimate wedding in Baguio City last Friday.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with