MTRCB's Lala Sotto answers to challenge to hold parents accountable for 'EAT' alleged misconduct

MANILA, Philippines — Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) Chairperson Lala Sotto has responded to Internet users’ plea to also summon her parents, former senator Tito Sotto and actress Helen Gamboa, for their affectionate kiss on TV5 noontime show “E.A.T.”

In a statement sent to Bandera, Sotto told her former publicist Pilar Mateo her reaction to the issue.

“Hello tita [Pilar] naman, 44 [years] na sila ganyan sa ‘Eat Bulaga’ never naman nagka-issue,” Lala said.

Sotto’s statement came after Internet users asked MTRCB to also investigate Tito’s kissing of Helen on the cheek and neck during the show’s “Babala Wag Kayong Ganuuun” segment last Saturday.

"Tito Sen, nasa TV tayo," Allan K said.

“Relax lang po," Ryza said.

"To, sabi ni Ciara, lagot ka raw sa MTRCB dahil over-kissing," Joey added.

Twitter users asked Lala to be fair and also summon "E.A.T.” after MTRCB issued a memo to rival noontime show “It’s Showtime.” MTRCB said it received complaints about “It’s Showtime” hosts Vice Ganda and Ion Perez’s alleged “indecent acts” during the variety show’s “Isip Bata” segment last July 25. Ion was seen scooping icing with his finger and offering it to Vice, who then scooped the icing with a finger before eating it.

