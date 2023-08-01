MTRCB's Lala Sotto challenged to also summon 'EAT' for parents' alleged misconduct

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users called out Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) Chairperson Lala Sotto to also investigate her parents' action on "EAT" after the agency summoned "It's Showtime" for an alleged indecent act between Vice Ganda and Ion Perez.

In "EAT'S" National Dabarkads Day celebration last Saturday, Tito Sotto showered his wife Helen Gamboa with kisses as his co-hosts warned him that they're on national TV.

"Tito Sen, nasa TV tayo," Allan K said.

“Relax lang po," Ryza said.

"To, sabi ni Ciara, lagot ka raw sa MTRCB dahil over-kissing," Joey added.

Twitter users asked Lala to be fair and also summon "EAT."

"OA nyo MTRCB. Tas si Tito Sotto okay lang papakin ang leeg si Helen Gamboa sa noontime show?" a Twitter user posted.

"Head ng MTRCB anak ni Tito Sotto. Yung magulang kaya nya disiplinahin nya rin," another commented.

MTRCB has summoned "It's Showtime" producers over the alleged indecent acts.

So MALASWA na sa inyo ang pagkain ng cake? Pag Bakla ang sumubo malaswa? pic.twitter.com/jlMvZIbCJo — AltGMA???? (@KafosoMo) July 31, 2023

In a memorandum, the MTRCB said the scene, which happened during the variety show’s “Isip Bata” segment, is a violation of Section 3 (c) Presidential Decree No. 1986.

"The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) issued a Notice to Appear and Testify to the Producers of the noontime variety show 'It’s Showtime' over complaints concerning scenes that portrayed alleged indecent acts by hosts Vice Ganda and Ion Perez during the variety show’s 'Isip Bata' segment which aired last 25 July 2023 on channels GTV and A2Z DZOZ/DZOE 11," the agency said.