'Kakaiba kasi madumi': Alden Richards excited for 'legacy' project 'Pulang Araw'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 13, 2024 | 9:03am
MANILA, Philippines — Alden Richards is raring to portray a role that is not "archetypal Alden" and he gets to get down and dirty on his upcoming "legacy" series set during World War II titled "Pulang Araw." 

Alden teased that GMA-7 will soon be revealing the show's airing date and he is excited about portraying his role in the period drama. 

"This is a very exciting project because after 'Illustrado,' this is my legacy serye na nagawa ko in my history as an actor," he told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview during the recent Vivo meet-and-greet held in its concept store in SM Megamall. 

"Illustrado" is a 2014 series inspired by the life of national hero Dr. Jose Rizal. 

Alden said that his upcoming show is a look back at the events that transpired in the country during the Japanese occupation. 

"Kung gaano tayo ka-blessed that we have this freedom right now because of all of those people who have sacrificed their freedom for us," he said. 

The box-office actor's excitement for his upcoming project is palpable as he told Philstar.com how he is "very emotionally" involved in the project. 

Apart from him, GMA-7's next period drama after 2022's "Maria Clara at Ibarra" will have him join the powerhouse cast of Barbie Forteza, David Licauco, Sanya Lopez and Dennis Trillo, who will play his first major villain role on the series. 

Known for his boy-next-door roles, Alden is happy to shed this particular image that has become synonymous to his pretty boy good looks. 

Describing his character to Philstar.com, Alden excitedly said, "Ah, kakaiba kasi madumi. I think isa ito sa mga teleserye na hindi ako malinis. Rugged, marumi, always out on the field, nakikipag-bugbugan. You know, out of the typical boy-next-door image, and I'm liking it."

He is excited to get out of the mold he has long been boxed in.

"I like that, every time I'm on the scene, may pasa ako, black eye ako. Not the typical Alden Richards archetype sa mga teleseryes. So I'm very excited for this," he said. 

