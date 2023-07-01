'Vice' appears on new TVJ show, hosts do 'Iskul Bukol' skit

The hosts (from left) Ryan Agoncillo as "Judy Ann," Paolo Ballesteros as "Vice Seguerra" and Joey de Leon during the premiere telecast of the new TVJ show on TV5 on July 1, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine pop culture icon Miss Tapia, or more accurately, her impersonator appeared on the premiere episode of the new TVJ show on TV5. Similarly, "Vice" with her familiar straight shoulder length blond hair was seen on the new show.

They were all part of the skit for the second part of the new TV5 show. Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon and the rest of the "Legit Dabarkads" opened the second gap with a skit that was inspired by the 1990s show "Iskul Bukol."

Ryzza Mae went on stage wearing black-rimmed glasses and faced her class composed of the rest of her co-hosts.

She introduces herself as Miss Tapsi, a reference to Mely Tagasa's beloved character, Miss Tapia, on the 1990s sitcom.

TVJ starred in the hit show as the Escalera brothers who were the "favorites" of the strict Miss Tapia in fictional Wanbol University.

The cast proceeded with their group skits.

Joey, Paolo and Ryan started their skit. While Joey remained himself, Ryan went as "Judy Ann."

Among the three, Paolo drew the most interest as he is wearing a blond shoulder length wig and introduced himself as "Vice Seguerra." His appearance is not lost to most TV viewers as the look is an obvious reference to "It's Showtime" host Vice Ganda.

Maine Mendoza and Vic Sotto also had their wacky time doing a skit that involved Maine doing a mash-up that features Britney Spears' hit song "Oopss I Did It Again."

Tito, Wally and Jose also had their spot and sang Freddie Aguilar's "Anak."

In a recent presscon for TVJ, MediaQuest president Jane Basas revealed that they were hoping to revive "Iskul Bukol."

“We’re actually re-launching ‘Wow Mali’ (another '90s show hosted by Joey) very soon. Nilalambing namin sila for ‘Iskul Bukol,’ so meron pong pag-uusap na ganoon. But in the context of the shared agreement today, ang pinaka-importanteng araw po was actually May 31, and this is when we received a formal letter kung open kami for discussion. And the rest is history,” Basas said.

