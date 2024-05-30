Cita Astals reunites with 'Home Along Da Riles' co-stars

'Home Along Da Riles' cast member Claudine Barretto shared a reel on her Instagram account showing the emotional reunion.

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actress Cita Astals had an emotional reunion with her co-stars on the '90s sitcom "Home Along Da Riles."

Cast member Claudine Barretto shared a reel on her Instagram account showing their emotional reunion.

"Welcome back, Cita Astals!" Claudine captioned the post.

"The family was lost for a while, but now it’s back," she added.

In the video, Maybelyn dela Cruz said everyone was looking for Cita.

"Lahat sila nagtatanong where's Tita Cita. Finally noong nakita ko 'yung reaction nu'ng mga kapatid ko sa 'Home,' sila Tita Nova, nandon pa rin 'yung closeness, nandoon pa rin 'yung warmth ng bawat isa," she said.

"Noong niyakap namin siya, parang kahit na walang salita na lumalabas, naiintindihan namin. Naiintindihan namin siya," Smokey Manaloto said.

"Ito na o, paunti-unti, pa kumpleto na kami," Claudine added.

"The family was lost for a while, but now it's back," Gio Alvarez shared.

Cita played Hillary Lagdameo, the boss of Kevin Cosme, played by the late Dolphy. Claudine, Gio and Smokey played the Cosme children, while Maybelyn and Nova played the mother and daughter duo of Maybe and Azon Madamba, respectively. They lived next door to the Cosmes.

"Home Along Da Riles" aired from 1992 to 2003 in ABS-CBN.

