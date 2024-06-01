^

Entertainment

Proper implementation of 'Eddie Garcia Law' sought

Philstar.com
June 1, 2024 | 12:00pm
Proper implementation of 'Eddie Garcia Law' sought
Actor Eddie Garcia poses with his Best Actor award at the 7th Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong in this March 18, 2013 photo.
AFP

MANILA, Philippines – If properly implemented, Republic Act 11996, more popularly known as the “Eddie Garcia Law”, would ensure safe working conditions for those in the movie and TV industry. 

And for actor and Quezon City 1st District Arjo Atayde, RA 11996 should result in overall better movies and shows, simply because workers will have the peace of mind and will be more motivated knowing their safety and security will be prioritized. 

Atayde, one of the law’s principal authors, emphasized that RA 11996, which has been recently signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., should ensure that local movie and TV sets are “safe spaces” for everyone involved in the production. 

Workers are expected to also become more efficient under safer conditions.

The law has been named after veteran actor Eddie Garcia, who died in 2019 when he tripped on loose cables while shooting a TV series, suffering fractures in the process.

"It’s very appropriate that the Eddie Garcia Law was signed into law by the President in the birth month of Eddie Garcia, who would have turned 95 this May if not for an accident that could have been avoided — the kind of accident that the Eddie Garcia Law now seeks to prevent," Atayde said in a statement. 

"This law is a fitting tribute to an artist who was loved, admired, and respected by his peers in the entertainment industry,” he added.

"It’s very appropriate that the Eddie Garcia Law was signed into law by the President in the birth month of Eddie Garcia, who would have turned 95 this May if not for an accident that could have been avoided — the kind of accident that the Eddie Garcia Law now seeks to prevent," Atayde said in a statement.
 

"Maganda ang hangarin ng batas na ito. If properly implemented, the Eddie Garcia Law will protect personnel in the creative industry and will ensure that local movie and TV sets are literally and figuratively 'safe spaces' where artists and crew members can work knowing their welfare is a priority." 

Atayde, an award-winning artist who now is currently the Vice Chairperson of the House Special Committee on Creative Industry and Performing Arts, pointed out that "for the Eddie Garcia Law to achieve its intended purpose, it is critical that the agencies involved in its implementation strictly monitor entertainment productions to ensure compliance with the law's provisions."

Aside from the vigilance of government agencies, Atayde urged those in the entertainment industry "to cooperate with efforts to implement this law."

"Team effort dapat ito. Those in the creative industry should familiarize themselves with the law's provisions... dapat kusa na ang pagsunod sa batas dahil para naman sa ikabubuti ng lahat ito."

RA 11996 mandates employers in the movie and television industry to "promote safety and provide safe working conditions."

Section 19(f) states that employers are required to "ensure that all sets and locations have been properly assessed for any potential safety and health issues and that proper remedies and safeguards are implemented to deal with these issues."

Meanwhile, under Section 13 (g), the law requires employers to designate safety officers and dedicated vehicles for emergency purposes, regardless of whether the productions are done in Metro Manila or out of town.

vuukle comment

EDDIE GARCIA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cita Astals reunites with 'Home Along Da Riles' co-stars

Cita Astals reunites with 'Home Along Da Riles' co-stars

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran actress Cita Astals had an emotional reunion with her co-stars on the '90s sitcom "Home Along Da Riles."
Entertainment
fbtw
Vice Ganda, BINI, 'Drag Race Philippines' queens lead Pride PH 2024 hosts, performers

Vice Ganda, BINI, 'Drag Race Philippines' queens lead Pride PH 2024 hosts, performers

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Host-comedian Vice Ganda and P-pop girl group BINI are among the hosts and performers for Pride PH Festival 2024.
Entertainment
fbtw
Fans praise Charo Santos for spotting Eva Darren at FAMAS Awards 2024

Fans praise Charo Santos for spotting Eva Darren at FAMAS Awards 2024

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actress-host Charo Santos-Concio was showered with praise online for locating veteran actress Eva Darren during the recent Filipino...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dominic Roque files cyber libel case vs Cristy Fermin

Dominic Roque files cyber libel case vs Cristy Fermin

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
Actor Dominic Roque is suing showbiz columnist and host Cristy Fermin with Cyber Libel for the "malicious statements and innuendos"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial 'exclusively dating' &mdash; Ogie Diaz source

Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial 'exclusively dating' — Ogie Diaz source

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
Actors Richard Gutierrez and Barbie Imperial are exclusively dating, according to the source of talent manager and showbiz...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Vice Ganda to host Philippines edition of Prime Video&rsquo;s &lsquo;LOL: Last One Laughing&rsquo;

Vice Ganda to host Philippines edition of Prime Video’s ‘LOL: Last One Laughing’

By Patricia Dela Roca | 14 hours ago
Prime Video is bringing its globally popular original series, “LOL: Last One Laughing,” to Southeast Asia, with...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pinoy culture takes front seat in latest season of &lsquo;Pretty Little Liars&rsquo;

Pinoy culture takes front seat in latest season of ‘Pretty Little Liars’

By MJ Marfori | 14 hours ago
Since its premiere this May, not only is the new season of the “Pretty Little Liars” reboot being praised by its...
Entertainment
fbtw
Stars join &lsquo;unboxing&rsquo; of healthcare app&rsquo;s game-changing offerings

Stars join ‘unboxing’ of healthcare app’s game-changing offerings

By Leah C. Salterio | 14 hours ago
Top artists lent their time, effort and talent to the recent “unboxing” of the game-changing mWell milestones...
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19, Apl.de.ap team up for dance track 'Ready'

SB19, Apl.de.ap team up for dance track 'Ready'

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
P-pop group SB19 and Filipino-American rapper Apl.de.Ap joined forces to release the new club anthem "Ready."
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with