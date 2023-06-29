â€˜TV war is finally over': ABS-CBN, GMA ink historic deal for 'It's Showtime' airing on GTV

‘TV war is finally over': ABS-CBN, GMA ink historic deal for 'It's Showtime' airing on GTV

'It's Showtime' hosts during the historic signing between ABS-CBN and GMA

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN and GMA Network made history anew as they announced yesterday their co-production agreement to bring "It's Showtime" to viewers on GMA’s second free-to-air channel GTV on noontime starting July 1.

Held at Seda Hotel Vertis, the signing was attended by top executives from both companies and the hosts of “It’s Showtime." The historic event was hosted by Kapuso host Iya Villania and Kapamilya host Robi Domingo.

ABS-CBN’s popular noontime variety show will now be available on GTV, which can be accessed on various platforms, such as channel 27 on free TV, channel 15 on TVplus, channel 2 on GMA Affordabox, channel 24 on SKYcable, channel 11 on Cignal, channel 6 on GSat, and channel 24 on Destiny Cable.

"Maraming pong salamat sa pagtanggap sa ‘It's Showtime’ at sa pagyakap niyo muli sa ABS-CBN. Thank you for your kindness, GMA. Nagpapasalamat din kami sa lahat ng 'It's Showtime' hosts at sa buong ‘It's Showtime’ family dahil hindi kayo bumitaw at hindi kayo sumuko sa pagbibigay ng saya at serbisyo," said ABS-CBN president and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Carlo Katigbak.

"Sa pirmahan natin ngayong hapon with ABS-CBN, sa paglipat ng noontime program na very popular na ‘It’s Showtime [sa GTV], na mag-uumpisa sa July 1, at ‘yung mga nakaraan naming mga [partnership ng] ABS-CBN, siguro pwede na natin sabihin ngayon without any fear of contradiction na ‘yung kompetisyon o ‘TV war’ is finally over," said GMA chairman and CEO Felipe Gozon.

ABS-CBN was also represented by chairman Mark Lopez, Chief Operating Officer (COO) for broadcast Cory Vidanes, and Officer In Charge (OIC) for finance group Vincent Paul Piedad, while GMA was represented by president and COO Gilberto Duavit Jr., executive vice president and Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Felipe Yalong, and senior vice president for programming, talent management, worldwide, and support group, and president and CEO of GMA Films Annette Gozon-Valdes.

The event was likewise graced by the presence of “It’s Showtime” hosts Vice Ganda, Ogie Alcasid, Anne Curtis, Kim Chiu, Jhong Hilario, Ryan Bang, Ion Perez, Jackie Gonzaga, Amy Perez, Jugs Jugueta, Cianne Dominguez, MC, Lassy, and Teddy Corpuz. The hosts expressed their gratefulness for both the bosses of GMA and ABS-CBN and are ready to meet the Kapuso viewers this Saturday.

Over the past 14 years, “It's Showtime” has brought joy and entertainment to the madlang people with its unique and fun segments. Viewers have proudly witnessed the incredible talent of Filipinos through “Tawag ng Tanghalan" for its six editions. Currently, the country's longest-running singing competition has a new format, "TNT Duets" wherein past contestants team-up as one to win the hearts of "hurados." The show also brings out delightful, heartwarming, and inspiring stories of contestants in its segments like "Mini Ms. U," "Isip Bata" and "Rampanalo."

In addition to GTV, “It’s Showtime” will continue to be seen on the Kapamilya channel, A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC from Monday to Saturday at noon.

