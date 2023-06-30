WATCH: Karylle bares fears until 'It's Showtime' finds new home on GTV

MANILA, Philippines — Karylle admitted that she had feared when she thought about the status of "It's Showtime" a few weeks ago when it faced doubt on whether it will continue airing on TV5 or not.

As one of the hosts of the noontime show, the singer-actress shared to Philstar.com that there was a question that was left hanging for the show and the cast.

"There's always, what do you call this, fear that you don't know what the future is like. Kasi noong una, so paano na? It was a big question mark," she said at the sidelines of the rehearsal for her upcoming show "Isang Gabi ng Sarsuwela" at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez or CCP Black Box, today, June 30, and Saturday, July 1.

It was fortunate for her and "It's Showtime" that they found a new home in just a matter of days. Last Wednesday, a grand contract signing was attended by her, the cast and the big wigs of ABS-CBN and GMA-7, including ABS-CBN President Carlo Katigbak and GMA-7 Chief Executive Officer Felipe Gozon.

The show is set to start airing on GMA-7's affiliate channel, GTV, on July 1, from Mondays to Saturdays, at 11:30 a.m.

"But when we found that we have a new home, then, everything looked brighter, 'di ba? So when the question mark was answered, then, of course, we had a renewed hope," Karylle said.

She will not be able to grace the show's episode on its first day on its new home because she will be busy with the CCP show, which is the first offering of its "Out of the Box" series.

WATCH: Karylle at rehearsals for 'Isang Gabi ng Sarsuwela'

Karylle is thankful for her supportive "It's Showtime" family for allowing her to be excused for the week.

"They're very, very supportive. They've been promoting the show. Ever since we started doing theater again or the theater doors opened, when we did 'Carousel' (another show) here, they've been extra supportive, even coming in such big groups to watch. Mga van-van sila dito na dumating. Nakakatuwa. And I guess mas naiintindihan din nila na it's a big love of mine to be back in the theater stage," she shared.

