FDCPâ€™sÂ PeliKULAYaÂ 2023 kicks off withÂ Wong Kar Waiâ€™sÂ Happy Together

FDCP’s PeliKULAYa 2023 kicks off with Wong Kar Wai’s Happy Together

The special screening of Hong Kong director Wong Kar Wai’s Happy Together held at the Shangri-La Plaza Red Carpet Cinema 1 last Friday signaled the start of PeliKULAYa. The latter is a yearly event presented by the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) in celebration of the Pride Month.

Set in Argentina, Happy Together (1997) shows the ups and downs of the relationship of two gay men lovers, Lai Yiu-Fai and Ho Po-Wing, played by actors Tony Leung (In the Mood for Love and Chungking Express) and Leslie Cheung (Days of Being Wild and Ashes of Time), respectively. The lovers try to mend their broken relationship while in a foreign land.

Taiwanese actor Chang Chen (Crouching Tiger and Hidden Dragon) is also part of the cast.

The FDCP’s PeliKULAYa showcases “LGBTQIA+-themed films that delve into the realities and stories of the members of the community.” This year’s theme is Mga Kuwentong Mapagpalaya.

The featured films are currently being screened at Cinematheque Centres in Manila, Davao, Iloilo, Nabunturan, and Negros and select cinemas in Metro Manila including Cinema ‘76 and UP Film Institute’s Cine Adarna/Videotheque until June 30. Tickets can be purchased via Cinematheque’s website.

Some of the titles can also be accessed on JuanFlix’s streaming platform www.juanflix.com.ph until June 30 for as low as P99 a month. Moviegoers in Manila may purchase their tickets through https://bit.ly/CCManilaTickets with prices ranging from P100 to P200 depending on the title.

The movies that are shown at the Cinematheque centers nationwide include Wong Kar Wai’s Happy Together; Lukas Dhont’s Girl; Celine Sciamma’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire; Vesela Kazako and Mina Mileva’s Women Do Cry; Samantha Lee’s Billie and Emma; Rod Singh’s Mamu, and a Mother Too; J.E. Tiglao’s Metamorphosis; Dolly Dulu’s The Boy Foretold by the Stars; and Ishmael Bernal’s Manila By Night (free screening).

The award-winning short films are also screened for free at the Cinematheque: Alingasngas ng mga Kuliglig by Vahn Leinard Pascual; Love in the Ungodly Hour by Bradley Jason Pantajo; Dikit by Gabriela Serrano; Gulis by Kyle Jumayne Francisco; Noontime Drama by Kim Timan and Sam Villa-Real; and Nang Maglublog ako sa Isang Mangkok ng Liwanag by Kukay Zinampan.

For virtual screenings via JuanFlix, these are the titles that will be streamed: Sila-Sila by Giancarlo Abrahan; Metamorphosis; Mamu, and a Mother Too; Rome and Juliet by Connie Macatuno; How to Die Young in Manila by Petersen Vargas; Nang Maglublob ako sa Isang Mangkok ng Liwanag; This is Not A Coming Out Story by Mark Felix Ebreo; Portrait of a Lady on Fire by Celine Sciamma (pay-per-view); Women Do Cry by Vesela Kazako and Mina Mileva (pay-per-view).

According to FDCP, the film event “aims to put the spotlight on underrepresented members of the LGBTQIA+ community to promote a better understanding of inclusivity, diversity, and equality.”

FDCP chairman and CEO Tirso Cruz III said in a statement, “This event (PeliKULAYa) aims to raise awareness on LGBTQIA+ issues. We believe that by using the power of film, we can do our part in showcasing films that celebrate LGBTQIA+ stories. Hoping to create understanding of the lives, perspectives and advocacies shown in each film.”

“With that, the FDCP sends our love and gratitude to you all for being with us, and we hope you’ll have a memorable experience in all of our Cinematheque Centres across the Philippines,” he added.

PeliKULAYa is co-presented by JuanFlix and Cinematheque Centres, and supported by Shangri-La Red Carpet, Cinema ‘76, UP Film Institute, the US Embassy in the Philippines, the Royal Thai Embassy Manila, the Embassy of Ireland in the Philippines, the Embassy of Mexico in the Philippines, and the Embassy of Canada in the Philippines.

(For details, check out PeliKULAYa’s social media pages).