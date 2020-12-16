KOREAN WAVE
WATCH: Alden Richards denies affair with HK socialite, still 'Goin' Crazy' over Blackpink Lisa
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 16, 2020 - 11:32am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Alden Richards denied rumors that he has an alleged long distance love affair with a socialite from Hong Kong.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Alden said the rumors are not true. He insisted that he is now single.

“That’s not true. There’s no ano,” he briefly said.

The “Eat Bulaga” actor, however, said that he is open to dating and still dreams of dating Blackpink member Lisa Manoban.

“Yes. Yes, please kung kaya. Ma-meet ko nga lang e. Jusko, Lord. Ang lakas na ng kabog ng dibdib ko ngayon pa lang,” he said.

"Goin' Crazy" is Alden's latest single under GMA Music. — Video from McDonald's Philippines, edited by Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV

