Live-action 'Powerpuff Girls' no longer happening

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 21, 2023 | 9:50am
From left: Dove Cameron, Chloe Bennet and Yana Perrault were cast as Bubbles, Blossom and Buttercup, respectively.
Cartoon Network; Dove Cameron, Chloe Bennet and Yana Perrault via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — The planned live-action series adaptation of the cartoon "The Powerpuff Girls" has been scrapped entirely.

"The Powerpuff Girls" revolves around sisters Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup who were created by Professor Utonium by mixing "sugar, spice and everything nice" but accidentally added "Chemical X," which gave the girls superpowers.

The new adaptation would have focused on the girls now in their 20s and feeling like they gave up their childhood in order to fight crime in fictional Townsville.

The CW, the American television network behind the project, tossed out the reworking of the failed "The Powerpuff Girls" pilot along with other planned projects like the Arrowverse spin-off show "Justice U," a show on Archie comics character Jake Change, and a "Zorro" series with a female lead.

"We've already given those back to the studios, so they're free to develop those and sell them anywhere," said the network's President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz to TVLine.

A pilot was already shot starring Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault as the titular characters back in early 2021; however, it was not picked up for airing and was sent back to the drawing board for redevelopment.

"Sometimes things miss, and this was just a miss. Tonally, it might have felt a little too campy. It didn't feel as rooted in reality as it might have," said The CW's ex-president Mark Pedowitz at the time. "But again, you learn things when you test things out. And in this case, we felt like, 'Let's take a step back and go back to the drawing board.'"

The pilot's script had allegedly leaked online and was ridiculed by Internet users for its content. Bennet, who was cast as Blossom, left the project when it was up for redevelopment and shooting was delayed.

"Justice U" was going to bring back David Ramsey's John Diggle from "Arrow," while the "Zorro" project was the brainchild of the Rodriguez siblings, Robert and Rebecca.

