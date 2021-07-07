Powerpuff Girls tapped to promote Philippine tourism anew

MANILA, Philippines — Scarlet Snow Belo and the Powerpuff Girls team up to call on tourists to practice safe trip tips while traveling the Philippines.

The S.A.F.E.T.R.I.P. campaign video features the daughter of celebrity doctors Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho Jr. asking the help of the Powerpuff Girls to find a safe way to explore the Philippines now that leisure travel is allowed.

While they are conversing over the phone and photos and videos of some of the country's most popular destinations, Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup shared their tips.They emphasized the need to follow S.A.F.E.T.R.I.P., which stands for Sanitize, Avoid mass gatherings, wear Face masks, use Electronic payments, always have your Temperature checked, follow Rules and regulations, stay updated on latest Information, and observe Physical distancing.



“As more destinations reopen for local travelers, it is our duty to remind everyone to travel with their health and safety as topmost priority,” said Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat.



“As quarantine restrictions have eased, point-to-point travel from NCR Plus to other MGCQ areas for leisure is now allowed with no age restrictions, subject to a negative RT-PCR test result. This campaign of the DOT with Cartoon Network, featuring Scarlet Belo, aims to inform our travelers on what they should do in order to keep themselves and other travelers safe while embarking on new and more fun adventures,” she added.

The DOT encourages travelers to check the official websites of the destinations they are planning to visit, as well as www.philippines.travel/safetrip for the latest updates on open destinations, travel restrictions, and entry requirements and protocol.