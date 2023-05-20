'Moana' voice actress Auliâ€™i Cravalho not returning for live-action remake

'Moana' voice actress Auli’i Cravalho not returning for live-action remake

MANILA, Philippines — Hawaiian actress Auli'i Cravalho, the voice behind the titular character of Disney's 2016 animated movie "Moana," will not be reprising her role in a planned live-action remake.

Cravalho made it clear she will not be returning to portray Moana on her social media platforms through a video that addressed some questions people have been asking her about the project.

"When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career," Cravalho said. "I believe it is absolutely vital the casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell."

The 22-year-old actress, however, will be an executive producer on the film, winking and smiling at the camera as she said so, and will take part in the casting process for her successor as Moana with her "courageous spirit, undeniable wit and emotional strength."

Cravalho added she was truly honored to "pass the baton" to another actress of Pacific Island descent to equally honor the real-life cultures and communities the film takes inspiration from.

Since her debut on "Moana," Cravalho has gone on to star in films like "All Together Now," "Crush" and "Darby of the Dead," and become a lead in television shows "Rise," "Hailey's On It" and "The Power."

She also portrayed the Disney princess Ariel in "The Little Mermaid Live!" concert television special and will next be seen in the film adaptation of "Mean Girls: The Musical."

"Moana" follows the titular character in an ocean adventure to return a mystical relic to the goddess Te Fiti, its story loosely inspired from Polynesian myths. It grossed $682.6 million (P37.2 billion) at the global box office and was nominated for two Academy Awards.

Actor Dwayne Johnson, who voiced the shape-shifting demigod Maui, announced last month that Disney was working on a "Moana" live-action remake, which he will help produce and likely return to portray Maui.

The wrestler-turned-actor shared during the announcement that Maui's characterization was inspired by his late grandfather Peter Maivia, also a wrestler and part-time actor.

"[Moana] has had such a profound impact on how we think of Disney princesses. Moana’s strength and perseverance are inspiring — to audiences around the world, to me and to everyone who helped bring her to life. I’m looking forward to sharing her story in a whole new way," Cravalho said in a statement.

"Moana" is now the latest Disney film to receive the live-action treatment. The aquatic character Ariel from "The Little Mermaid" is set to hit theaters soon.

RELATED: Disney, Dwayne Johnson working on 'Moana' live-action remake