CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
'Powerpuff Girls' live-action series reveals cast
From left: Dove Cameron, Chloe Bennet and Yana Perrault will star as Bubbles, Blossom and Buttercup respectively.
Cartoon Network; Dove Cameron, Chloe Bennet and Yana Perrault via Instagram

'Powerpuff Girls' live-action series reveals cast

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 11, 2021 - 1:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actresses Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault will star in the live-action “Powerpuff Girls.”

According to a report by Variety, Chloe, Dove and Yana have been cast as Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup respectively.

The cast will be featured as 20 somethings who had lost their childhood in crime fighting. It was to be known if the girls will agree to reunite now that the world needs them now.  

Chloe, Dove and Yana took to Instagram to announce that they are now part of the show. 

“The city of townsville . is uNDER ATTACK,” Dove wrote, sharing a screenshot of the news. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DOVE (@dovecameron)

 

“Bag secured. (no really v grateful, this is too dreamy to believe, so many feelings, still processing, on cloud 9)," Yana wrote. 

 

 

Chloe just posted the photo her character, Blossom, captioning it with pink emojis. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet)

 

“Powerpuff Girls” is based on the Cartoon Network series created by Craig McCracken. The live action series first announced as being developed last August 2020. 

POWERPUFF GIRLS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Jasmine Curtis-Smith explains different surname from Anne Curtis
play
Exclusive
WATCH: Jasmine Curtis-Smith explains different surname from Anne Curtis
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Kapuso actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith revealed the reason why she haven’t drop the “Smith” on her surname...
Entertainment
fbfb
Julia Barretto sizzles in 24th birthday photoshoot
Julia Barretto sizzles in 24th birthday photoshoot
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto celebrated her 24th birthday by posting her sexy photoshoot on the beach. 
Entertainment
fbfb
After Gerald Anderson's reveal, Bea Alonzo writes cryptic post on time as 'ultimate truth teller'
After Gerald Anderson's reveal, Bea Alonzo writes cryptic post on time as 'ultimate truth teller'
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
A day after Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson finally admitted that he and Julia Barretto are in a relationship, his ex-girlfriend...
Entertainment
fbfb
Cathy Yang: From television to telecommunications
Cathy Yang: From television to telecommunications
By Ching M. Alano | 1 day ago
The morning after Super Typhoon Ulysses unleashed its deadly wrath on Luzon, we hear the comforting, familiar voice of Cathy...
Entertainment
fbfb
The 'new' Cristine Reyes: 'Maldita' no more
The 'new' Cristine Reyes: 'Maldita' no more
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
By her own words, Cristine Reyes admitted that she used to be "maldita" (grumpy) and that Diego Loyzaga is her first on-screen...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Julia Barretto felt 'crucified' by bashers
Julia Barretto felt 'crucified' by bashers
By Jan Milo Severo | 59 minutes ago
Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto admitted that she felt being "crucified" by bashers but said she won’t fire back with...
Entertainment
fbfb
Gerald Anderson greets Julia Barretto on her birthday, Marjorie says Julia at her happiest
Gerald Anderson greets Julia Barretto on her birthday, Marjorie says Julia at her happiest
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Actress Marjorie Barretto revealed that she sees her daughter Julia Barretto at her happiest in years.
Entertainment
fbfb
A d&eacute;j&agrave; vu experience for Gabby Concepcion
A déjà vu experience for Gabby Concepcion
By Ricky Lo | 14 hours ago
He did run in a local election (for mayor of a Metro Manila town, now a city) years ago, but Gabby Concepcion insists that...
Entertainment
fbfb
WAYBETTR promises new Pinoy sound
WAYBETTR promises new Pinoy sound
By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
Staying true to its musical core is what WAYBETTR upholds.
Entertainment
fbfb
RJ rocks Filipino classics
RJ rocks Filipino classics
By Baby A. Gil | 14 hours ago
Ramon Jacinto is a busy businessman. He is involved in steel and radio and TV broadcasting and retail.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with