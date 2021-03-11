'Powerpuff Girls' live-action series reveals cast

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actresses Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault will star in the live-action “Powerpuff Girls.”

According to a report by Variety, Chloe, Dove and Yana have been cast as Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup respectively.

The cast will be featured as 20 somethings who had lost their childhood in crime fighting. It was to be known if the girls will agree to reunite now that the world needs them now.

Chloe, Dove and Yana took to Instagram to announce that they are now part of the show.

“The city of townsville . is uNDER ATTACK,” Dove wrote, sharing a screenshot of the news.

“Bag secured. (no really v grateful, this is too dreamy to believe, so many feelings, still processing, on cloud 9)," Yana wrote.

Chloe just posted the photo her character, Blossom, captioning it with pink emojis.

“Powerpuff Girls” is based on the Cartoon Network series created by Craig McCracken. The live action series first announced as being developed last August 2020.