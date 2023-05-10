^

Entertainment

Why Tom Hanks wants Idris Elba as the next James Bond

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 10, 2023 | 1:51pm
Why Tom Hanks wants Idris Elba as the next James Bond
Composite image of actors Tom Hanks and Idris Elba
AFP / Chris Delmas

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning actor Tom Hanks has made his pick for who he wants to be the next James Bond actor after Daniel Craig held up the gun, and it's perennial frontrunner Idris Elba.

The 66-year-old Hanks was promoting the release of his debut novel "The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece" based on his career in an interview with the BBC when he mentioned his selection for the next 007.

"Understand this. James Bond has a licence to kill," Hanks said, a reference to the 1989 Bond film starring Timothy Dalton. "I would issue that licence to Idris Elba just based on the work that I've seen him do."

Elba has long been pegged to succeed Craig as the Bond after he latter wrapped up his portrayal of the famous spy in 2020's "No Time to Die" after four previous films.

Despite denying the speculations of his chances to become Bond, in his latest film "Luther: The Fallen Sun," his character refuses a martini — one of Bond's famous attributes is having his martinis "shaken, not stirred."

"From my perspective, there's never been any sort of truth to any of it. It's a compliment and it's an honor, but it’s not a truth," Elba previously told The Guardian about his close relationship to Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

Other names being thrown out as a possible next Bond include Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, Tom Hiddleston, Michael Fassbender, Richard Madden, Damian Lewis, Regé-Jean Page, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Jamie Dornan.

RELATED: Liam Neeson turns down James Bond after wife threatened not to marry him

IDRIS ELBA

JAMES BOND

TOM HANKS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Give me the crown': Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip apologizes to Catriona Gray

'Give me the crown': Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip apologizes to Catriona Gray

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Miss Universe Organization owner Anne Jakrajutatip revealed that she apologized to Catriona Gray but refused to elaborate...
Entertainment
fbtw
Be kind to anyone: Aga Muhlach shares hard lesson he learned during the lowest point of his life

Be kind to anyone: Aga Muhlach shares hard lesson he learned during the lowest point of his life

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
The actor said he will never maltreat or look down on anyone because he experienced being at the lowest point in his life...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vic Sotto reacts to Maja Salvador replacing Maine Mendoza in &lsquo;Eat Bulaga,&rsquo; &lsquo;ninong&rsquo; to both Maine, Maja weddings

Vic Sotto reacts to Maja Salvador replacing Maine Mendoza in ‘Eat Bulaga,’ ‘ninong’ to both Maine, Maja weddings

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
“Oo naman… Hindi pwedeng tanggihan.”
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ako ba pinariringgan mo?': Ogie Diaz reacts to Xander Ford's baptismal rant

'Ako ba pinariringgan mo?': Ogie Diaz reacts to Xander Ford's baptismal rant

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz reacted to Xander Ford's social media post about no-shows at his son's baptism. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ruffa Gutierrez begins master's degree thesis

Ruffa Gutierrez begins master's degree thesis

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Despite her busy showbiz schedule, actress Ruffa Gutierrez continues her education by pursuing a master's degree in Philippine...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Robert De Niro, 79, is a father for the 7th time

Robert De Niro, 79, is a father for the 7th time

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Maybe it's luck, maybe it's skill. Whichever it is, 79-year-old Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro is a father once more...
Entertainment
fbtw
Watch out: Watsons&rsquo; BIG Nationwide Sale is happening from May 11 to 15!
Sponsored

Watch out: Watsons’ BIG Nationwide Sale is happening from May 11 to 15!

6 hours ago
Five whole days of exciting and big discounts when you shop at Watsons online and in stores! 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kailangan ng bata, kailangan niyo rin': Rica Peralejo advocates for families going outdoors

'Kailangan ng bata, kailangan niyo rin': Rica Peralejo advocates for families going outdoors

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Actress-turned-content creator Rica Peralejo has been a fan of the outdoors long before she got married and had kids, and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Delta Air Lines and Korean Air repair Habitat for Humanity homes in Laguna

Delta Air Lines and Korean Air repair Habitat for Humanity homes in Laguna

By Lai S. Reyes | 1 day ago
Delta and Korean Air employees ditched their business suits for a day as they embarked on a meaningful project to celebrate...
Entertainment
fbtw
I asked AI to express human feeling, and this is what i got

I asked AI to express human feeling, and this is what i got

By Monique Toda | 1 day ago
It looks like we are starting to live in a sci-fi movie. With all these artificial intelligence chat apps available, pretty...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I had to make sure it was love, not lust': Aga Muhlach reveals why he married Charlene Gonzalez

'I had to make sure it was love, not lust': Aga Muhlach reveals why he married Charlene Gonzalez

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez are still very much in love after 22 years together.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with