^

Entertainment

Tom Hanks 'wins' Razzies as organizers nominate themselves for blunder

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
March 12, 2023 | 12:53pm
Tom Hanks 'wins' Razzies as organizers nominate themselves for blunder
Tom Hanks and Austin Butler in "Elvis."
STAR / file

LOS ANGELES, United States — Tom Hanks is an elite double-Oscar-winning actor, but on Saturday he received two more prizes from an award show that no movie star wants on their CV —  the Razzies.

Organizers of the parody prizes, which recognize the worst films and performances each year, also awarded themselves a tongue-in-cheek Razzie for having cruelly nominated a 12-year-old child star.

Razzies voters declared Hanks' role as Elvis Presley's manager in rock 'n' roll biopic "Elvis" the year's most awful performance by a supporting actor.

The movie has been widely praised, and is up for eight Oscars this Sunday. Its star Austin Butler is a frontrunner for best actor.

But Hanks' appearance beneath heavy prosthetics as Presley's exploitative manager Colonel Tom Parker was panned by many critics, who viewed his casting as the film's biggest flaw.

A New York Times review said Hanks appears "with a mountain of prosthetic goo, a bizarre accent and a yes-it's-really-me twinkle in his eyes."

Piling on the insults, Razzies voters on Saturday also awarded "worst screen couple" to "Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)." 

Hanks was at least spared the worst actor award.

His role as Geppetto in Disney's live-action "Pinocchio" remake was deemed less terrible than that of regular Razzies punching bag Jared Leto in "Spider-Man" spinoff "Morbius."

The controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic "Blonde" was named the year's worst movie.

The Razzies are announced the day before the Oscars, serving to mock the following night's self-congratulatory Tinseltown back-slapping.

But the Razzies themselves have made recent high-profile blunders.

This year, Razzies organizers were forced to rescind a nomination for Ryan Kiera Armstrong —  then just 12 —  for her role in a "Firestarter" remake.

Announcing the winners on Saturday, the group said Armstrong's spot on the worst actress nominees list was given to the Razzies themselves.

According to a press release, the Razzies "won by a landslide."

"Well, what can we say? We earned this Razzie," organizers said in a mock acceptance speech posted to YouTube.

Last year, a new category labelled "Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie" was jokingly created to accommodate all of the former "Die Hard" star's questionable output.

Red-faced organizers retracted the prize after his family revealed Willis suffered from a cognitive illness that doctors now say is dementia.

The Razzies were first awarded in 1981 in a Los Angeles living room, the brainchild of UCLA film graduates and industry veterans, who chose the raspberry as a symbol of derision.

RELATED: Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'

RAZZIES

TOM HANKS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Romy Jalosjos' son denies rumors that Willie Revillame will replace Tito, Vic, Joey on 'Eat Bulaga'

Romy Jalosjos' son denies rumors that Willie Revillame will replace Tito, Vic, Joey on 'Eat Bulaga'

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Dapitan City Mayor Bullet Jalosjos, TAPE Inc. treasurer, denied rumors that his father Romy wanted Willie Revillame to...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Walang dapat baguhin': Tito Sotto says on 'Eat Bulaga' amid rumored revamp

'Walang dapat baguhin': Tito Sotto says on 'Eat Bulaga' amid rumored revamp

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
For the first time in a long time, "Eat Bulaga" hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon sang the show's theme song live...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Walang imbitasyon': Ogie Diaz on claim that Liza Soberano was invited to audition for 'Spider-Man'
play

'Walang imbitasyon': Ogie Diaz on claim that Liza Soberano was invited to audition for 'Spider-Man'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Talent manager Ogie Diaz debunked Careless CEO Jeffrey Oh’s statement that Liza Soberano was invited to audition for...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Kris Bernal says NBA star Luka Doncic one of her pregnancy cravings
play

WATCH: Kris Bernal says NBA star Luka Doncic one of her pregnancy cravings

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress Kris Bernal revealed that NBA star Luka Doncic is one of her cravings in her pregnancy. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ogie Diaz says 'Eat Bulaga' rebranding a test of loyalty

Ogie Diaz says 'Eat Bulaga' rebranding a test of loyalty

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz reacted on the issue surrounding the country's longest noontime show "Eat Bulaga."
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Wag ipasa ang responsibilidad sa anak': Maine Mendoza advises 'Eat Bulaga' contestant&nbsp;

'Wag ipasa ang responsibilidad sa anak': Maine Mendoza advises 'Eat Bulaga' contestant 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
Maine Mendoza's gentle reminder to a contestant on "Eat Bulaga" not to put the responsibility on her seven-year-old son to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Five things to watch for at the Oscars

Five things to watch for at the Oscars

By Agence France-Presse | 5 hours ago
The 95th Academy Awards take place Sunday, with wacky multiverse movie "Everything Everywhere All at Once" leading the nominations...
Entertainment
fbtw
Aussie artist&nbsp;Ruel gets to &lsquo;reciprocate&rsquo; love of Pinoy fans

Aussie artist Ruel gets to ‘reciprocate’ love of Pinoy fans

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
Australian singer-songwriter Ruel’s newly-dropped album titled 4th Wall via RCA Records/Sony Music...
Entertainment
fbtw
Barbie and David grant collective wish of FiLay fans &nbsp;

Barbie and David grant collective wish of FiLay fans  

By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
The onscreen partnership of Barbie Forteza and David Licauco continues in the month-long Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko-episode titled...
Entertainment
fbtw
Stars, singers sizzle at Bingo Plus anniversary event

Stars, singers sizzle at Bingo Plus anniversary event

By Leah Salterio | 14 hours ago
Purple was the stand-out color of the night. Glitz and glam were evident in the red-carpet garb of the star-studded line-up...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with