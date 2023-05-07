^

Entertainment

'Binali ko': Coco Martin praises McCoy de Leon for learning to be 'unpredictable'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 7, 2023 | 12:07pm
'Binali ko': Coco Martin praises McCoy de Leon for learning to be 'unpredictable'
Composite image of Coco Martin and McCoy de Leon
STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — Actor, director, and writer Coco Martin commended his "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" co-star McCoy de Leon for growing as an actor and tapping into more "unpredictable" territory.

At the media conference for the show held last May 4 at the Luxent Hotel, Coco acknowledged that McCoy — who plays David, the younger brother of Coco's Tanggol — was a good actor.

"Siyempre sa bawat character na ginagawa mo, ayaw mong predictable ng character sa artista," said Coco, using McCoy as an example because of his "cute, mabait" roles in the past and his "ability to carry a love story."

"Binali ko talaga kasi para maiba 'yung pagkita sa kanya," Coco continued.

Coco compared the unpredictability of a story to that of characterization, so that both can become new experiences for viewers.

In response, McCoy confirmed the changes that Coco asked him to make and expressed his gratitude for allowing him to try new things.

BATANG QUIAPO

COCO MARTIN

MCCOY DE LEON
