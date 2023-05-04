'Batang Quiapo' star Coco Martin shares personal view on work-life balance

MANILA, Philippines — Coco Martin does a lot of the heavy lifting on "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" as the show's leading man, director and occasional writer, yet he still manages to balance it well with his personal life.

During the media conference for the show held earlier today at the Luxent Hotel, Coco joked, "Wala na. Wala nang buhay!" before explaining how one can balance their schedule.

"'Pag nakapa na 'yung isang bagay, nagiging fluid... rumolyo na lang na hindi mo naiintindihan," shared Coco, admitting he was initially nervous about the show's pilot.

However, after the story and characters of "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" took form, Coco went as far as to say that he had more difficulty with his previous show, the long-running "Ang Probinsyano," which aired for seven years, from 2015 to 2022.

Coco attributed the show's "fluidity" to its cast, staff, crew, directors and writers.

"Siguro hindi ako naniniwala dati, pero it's a gift na may talent kang makabuo ka ng isang proyekto," Coco continued. "Hindi ko na siya namamalayan — 'yung hirap at pagod 'di ko nararamdaman — kasi nage-enjoy ako sobra!"

The actor reiterated how proud he was to see the scenes his co-stars end up making and that he is happy with how their show is currently doing.

