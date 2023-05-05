Celebrities getting bashed is proof of effectiveness â€” John Estrada

^

Celebrities getting bashed is proof of effectiveness — John Estrada

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 5, 2023 | 12:56pm
John Estrada in character in one of his TV roles.

MANILA, Philippines — "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" actor John Estrada shared his opinion on actors getting bashed by the public because of the roles they portray.

John plays Rigor Dimaguiba on the show, and his portrayal of the character has drawn the ire of fans, who call Rigor "violent and lacking compassion."

In a media conference for "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" held at Luxent Hotel yesterday, he was asked what he thought of receiving bashing remarks because of his portrayal.

"Dahil artista kami, if you're called for that kind of role and maraming nag-react, nagalit, that means you're effective as an actor," explained John.

The actor hopes he will not be typecast into similar roles in the future and said that he excels in playing Rigor because he gets to act opposite Coco Martin.

"I'm not gonna be plastic in saying na gagawin ko 'to para sa lahat ng bida ko," continued John as he cited his years in the entertainment business. "I think I have the right also to choose kung sino pagko-kontrabidahan ko."

John also shared that he believes in the vision of Coco, who not only stars, but also directs, writes and produces the show.

"Sabi nga ni Coco sa amin, 'Dito Kuya John, lahat ng character dito — kontrabida man o bida — may puso,' and totoo 'yun," John said as he reiterated his trust in Coco.

The actor said that he and the rest of the cast members would immediately agree to work with Coco on future projects.

RELATED: 'My one and only': John Estrada declares love to Priscilla Meirelles amid cheating issue

