^

Entertainment

Rica Peralejo open to acting return, wants to reunite with Erik Matti

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 6, 2023 | 5:36pm
Rica Peralejo open to acting return, wants to reunite with Erik Matti
Rica Peralejo
Rica Peralejo via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-turned-content creator Rica Peralejo is open to returning to show business and even revealed which directors would entice her further to give it another go.

During the Philippine launch of Soffell at Glorietta in Makati today, Rica was asked about a possible return to acting as she has not done a film or television role in a decade.

Her last film was "Paano Na Kaya" in 2010, while on television she did an episode of "Maalala Mo Kaya" in 2013. She also had a hosting stint on "Mommy Hacks" in 2015.

"I haven't totally closed the door to acting. I sometimes miss it. Of all the things that I can do, I miss that the most because of the craft, exercising whatever skills I gained through the years," Rica said

She wants to star in a well-written project for her return to showbiz, "I have to know the story is amazing. It could be something so common but so well-told."

Related: Mother's Day: Rica Peralejo dishes out what mothers want

Apart from good storytelling, it also matters to Rica who will execute the story. For her, that would be Erik Matti, the director of her two films, "Sa Huling Paghihintay" and "Dos Ekis," both of which came out in 2001.

"Kung mayroon mang direktor na gustong-gusto ko tapos in-offer ako at mahihirapan akong humindi, top of my head [it's] Erik Matti kasi he's been my director before," Rica admitted. "I'd probably do it for him if he was the director."

Rica also said she missed Direk Lauren Dyogi, who is currently the Head of both ABS-CBN TV Production and Star Magic. She is not sure if he still does directorial work, though she recalls working well with him. 

"So [I would do] drama or action, gusto ko ng action, family also — anything that's very near to my values," Rica ended.

Since stepping away from show business following her marriage to pastor Joe Bonifacio, with whom she has sons Philip and Manu, Rica is now an online content creator and motivational speaker.

RELATED: Rica Peralejo admits to being in a relationship with no label with Piolo Pascual before

ERIK MATTI

RICA PERALEJO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vic Sotto reacts to Maja Salvador replacing Maine Mendoza in &lsquo;Eat Bulaga,&rsquo; &lsquo;ninong&rsquo; to both Maine, Maja weddings

Vic Sotto reacts to Maja Salvador replacing Maine Mendoza in ‘Eat Bulaga,’ ‘ninong’ to both Maine, Maja weddings

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 9 hours ago
“Oo naman… Hindi pwedeng tanggihan.”
Entertainment
fbtw
Xander Ford hurt by no-shows at son's baptism

Xander Ford hurt by no-shows at son's baptism

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Social media personality Xander Ford's baby was baptized recently. 
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Actually, kulang &lsquo;yun&rsquo;: Vic Sotto says TAPE owes him, Joey de Leon not just P30M each

‘Actually, kulang ‘yun’: Vic Sotto says TAPE owes him, Joey de Leon not just P30M each

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 9 hours ago
“Bossing” Vic Sotto has broken his silence about the alleged P60 million (P30 million each) that their noontime...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Di lahat nadadaan sa pera&rsquo;: Vic Sotto no plans of suing TAPE for P30-M debt, deducting taxes without paying his salary

‘Di lahat nadadaan sa pera’: Vic Sotto no plans of suing TAPE for P30-M debt, deducting taxes without paying his salary

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 8 hours ago
“Wala, hindi ako gan’un."
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Suportado namin ni Joey&rsquo;: Vic Sotto reacts to Tito Sotto&rsquo;s &lsquo;Eat Bulaga&rsquo; revelations

‘Suportado namin ni Joey’: Vic Sotto reacts to Tito Sotto’s ‘Eat Bulaga’ revelations

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 8 hours ago
“Eat Bulaga” host Vic Sotto agrees with everything that his brother and co-host Tito Sotto revealed in Nelson...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mother's Day: Rica Peralejo dishes out what mothers want

Mother's Day: Rica Peralejo dishes out what mothers want

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Actress-turned-content creator Rica Peralejo had a modest piece of advice for husbands and children on what to get moms as...
Entertainment
fbtw
Taylor Swift announces 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' arriving in July

Taylor Swift announces 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' arriving in July

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Award-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift officially announced that a re-recorded version of her third studio album "Speak...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ryan Bang reveals he declined offer from Korea's SM Entertainment

Ryan Bang reveals he declined offer from Korea's SM Entertainment

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Host and comedian Ryan Bang revealed that he received an offer from Korean talent agency SM Entertainment but declined i...
Entertainment
fbtw
Carrie Fisher's Walk of Fame star provokes family wars

Carrie Fisher's Walk of Fame star provokes family wars

By Agence France-Presse | 9 hours ago
Late "Star Wars" actor Carrie Fisher was honored with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame in a ceremony overshadowed...
Entertainment
fbtw
US director Damien Chazelle to head Venice Film Festival jury

US director Damien Chazelle to head Venice Film Festival jury

By Agence France-Presse | 10 hours ago
US director Damien Chazelle, best known for the Oscar-winning "La La Land," will lead the jury of the upcoming Venice...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with