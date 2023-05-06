Rica Peralejo open to acting return, wants to reunite with Erik Matti

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-turned-content creator Rica Peralejo is open to returning to show business and even revealed which directors would entice her further to give it another go.

During the Philippine launch of Soffell at Glorietta in Makati today, Rica was asked about a possible return to acting as she has not done a film or television role in a decade.

Her last film was "Paano Na Kaya" in 2010, while on television she did an episode of "Maalala Mo Kaya" in 2013. She also had a hosting stint on "Mommy Hacks" in 2015.

"I haven't totally closed the door to acting. I sometimes miss it. Of all the things that I can do, I miss that the most because of the craft, exercising whatever skills I gained through the years," Rica said

She wants to star in a well-written project for her return to showbiz, "I have to know the story is amazing. It could be something so common but so well-told."

Apart from good storytelling, it also matters to Rica who will execute the story. For her, that would be Erik Matti, the director of her two films, "Sa Huling Paghihintay" and "Dos Ekis," both of which came out in 2001.

"Kung mayroon mang direktor na gustong-gusto ko tapos in-offer ako at mahihirapan akong humindi, top of my head [it's] Erik Matti kasi he's been my director before," Rica admitted. "I'd probably do it for him if he was the director."

Rica also said she missed Direk Lauren Dyogi, who is currently the Head of both ABS-CBN TV Production and Star Magic. She is not sure if he still does directorial work, though she recalls working well with him.

"So [I would do] drama or action, gusto ko ng action, family also — anything that's very near to my values," Rica ended.

Since stepping away from show business following her marriage to pastor Joe Bonifacio, with whom she has sons Philip and Manu, Rica is now an online content creator and motivational speaker.

