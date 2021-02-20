CHINESE NEW YEAR
Rica Peralejo admits to being in a relationship with no label with Piolo Pascual before
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 20, 2021 - 10:48am

MANILA, Philippines — Former Kapamilya actress Rica Peralejo admitted that she and Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual had played sweet music together but never put label on their relationship.

In Rica’s YouTube channel, she was asked by fans if it’s true that she and Piolo had a romantic relationship before. Both had co-starred in the 2006 ABS-CBN drama series “Sa Piling Mo”. 

“Yes and no. Yes in a sense na ang deep naming dalawa with each other but we never put a label on ourselves. Never namin binigay 'yon sa isat-isa,” Rica said.

“Hindi rin kami umamin sa public about dating or liking each other. I'm not sure kung umamin siya but ako I don't recall saying because I was asked by several reporters about it. Never kong sinabi na, 'oo kami.' I remember hindi ko talaga alam kung anong meron kami but it's clear to us na we really like each other a lot,” she added.

The former actress also said that she and Piolo talked about being husband and wife back then.

“We would talk about the future, being a husband and wife. But you know, I did also that with Bernard (Palanca). Ganon naman if may somebody ka that you want to be serious with eh,” she said.

Meanwhile, Rica said that she’s open to showbiz comeback if the project is worth it.

“Yes. Kung gusto ko yung mga kasama ko, kung kaya na ng mga anak ko at kung worth it yung project,” she said. 

