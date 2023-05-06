^

Mother's Day: Rica Peralejo dishes out what mothers want

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 6, 2023 | 3:41pm
Mother's Day: Rica Peralejo dishes out what mothers want
Rica Peralejo
MANILA, Philippines — Actress-turned-content creator Rica Peralejo had a modest piece of advice for husbands and children on what to get moms as Mother's Day approaches.

At the Philippine launch of Soffell, Rica told select members of the media present including Philstar.com to plainly ask moms what they want for their special day.

"Offer the mommy a day all to herself, and dapat si mommy ang pipili ng activity niya. Hindi 'yung parang bibigyan niyo siya ng gagawin," Rica said.

The content creator explained that moms always ask their children and their husbands what they like when giving gifts.

"Ask them what would they would like to do on that day, spend it with the family or with her friends," Rica continued. "And don't be offended if she picks her friends! It's just one day."

She ended by saying moms will always appreciate being gifted things they actually like, but reiterated that more than anything else, it's by really asking them what they want.

Rica is married to pastor Joe Bonifaci. They have two sons together, Philip and Manu.

She has not acted since the 2010 movie "Paano Na Kaya," a 2013 episode of "Maalala Mo Kaya," and a hosting stint on "Mommy Hacks" in 2015. Rica is currently an online content creator and motivational speaker.

