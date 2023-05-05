^

IN PHOTOS: Celebrities at the Star Magic Summer Party 2023

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 5, 2023 | 5:29pm
Composite image of (from left) Barbie Imperial, Enchong Dee with Ria Atayde, and Samantha Bernardo
Barbie Imperial, Danae Dipon, Samantha Bernardo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — The heat is blazing these summer months, and Star Magic turned it up even higher following its first-ever Summer Party 2023.

Last May 4, the Star Magic Summer Party 2023 was held at The Island in Bonifacio Global City, where Kapamilya stars showed up in their sexiest outfits in order to beat, or even best, the heat.

Host Ria Atayde wore a black dress by JustBonita with see-through portions and a corset that allowed her to flaunt her curves, part of her body positivity efforts that led to her becoming the 2023 calendar girl for White Castle Whisky; she was later awarded the LaHottest Photo 2023 at the end of the night.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also in all-black were Ria's co-host Enchong Dee, Xyriel Manabat and Maymay Entrata — the latter with such intricate patterns on the torso and sleeves — while AC Bonifacio went the complete opposite to go for a white ensemble.

Miss Grand International 2020 1st runner-up Samantha Bernardo also went all-white like AC, standing out with a seahorse-shaped top that led to a net-like skirt as designed by Yeye Pantaleon.

Jake Cuenca and RK Bagatsing went bare-chested for the ensembles, Jake going with all-white as RK went monochromatic with a black hat to match his top.

Sue Ramirez and Chie Filomeno were both stunning in bejewelled red, the former opting for a two-part outfit while Chie teased her dress on her Instagram account some hours before the event.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Elisse Joson had a similar top to Sue's, this time with green linings covering portions of her body. Her "Pira-pirasong Paraiso" co-star Joseph Marco went with an ensemble of a lighter shade of green, his jacket connected by a silver clasp over his chest.

Very much like her namesake doll, Barbie Imperial wore a pink outfit designed by Francis Libiran, the flowing skirt complementing her bejewelled top.

Eian Rances and Isabel Laohoo were crowned the LaHottest King and Queen, with Brent Manalo and Vivoree as 1st runners-up and Chico Alicaya and the aforementioned Chie as the 2nd-runners up.

