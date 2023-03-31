Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano win King, Queen at first-ever Star Magic Prom

MANILA, Philippines — Love team partners Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano were hailed as the Prom King & Queen at the first-ever Star Magical Prom last night held in Alabang.

Popularly known as "DonBelle," the love team earned the top award after the tally of the public votes.

Apart from the Prom King & Queen, the prom also awarded Prince and Princess for the freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior batches of talent agency Star Magic.

In the Freshman category, Raikko Mateo and Krystal Mejes won the award; Sophomore was won by Mackie Empuerto and Jayda; Junior was bagged by Reiven Umali and Anji Salvacion and the Senior spot went to Brent Manalo and Vivoree.

Moreover, Seth Federlin and Francine Diaz's romantic date with fireworks display won as the Most Viewed Proposal and Most Kilig Proposal while Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero's moment at the Blackpink concert won as the Most Creative Proposal.

RELATED: Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano lead PMPC 35th Star Awards for TV honorees