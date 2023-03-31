^

Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano win King, Queen at first-ever Star Magic Prom

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 31, 2023 | 8:05am
Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano win King, Queen at first-ever Star Magic Prom
Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano
Star Magic via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Love team partners Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano were hailed as the Prom King & Queen at the first-ever Star Magical Prom last night held in Alabang.

Popularly known as "DonBelle," the love team earned the top award after the tally of the public votes. 

Apart from the Prom King & Queen, the prom also awarded Prince and Princess for the freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior batches of talent agency Star Magic.

Moreover, Seth Federlin and Francine Diaz's romantic date with fireworks display won as the Most Viewed Proposal and Most Kilig Proposal while Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero's moment at the Blackpink concert won as the Most Creative Proposal. 

