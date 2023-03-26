^

Entertainment

ABS-CBN to introduce new talents at upcoming 'Star Magical Prom'

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
March 26, 2023 | 11:19am
ABS-CBN to introduce new talents at upcoming 'Star Magical Prom'
Director Lauren Dyogi, Head of ABS-CBN's talent arm, Star Magic.
Star Magic

MANILA, Philippines — The young and rising stars of ABS-CBN are excited to make their debut in the limelight as they gear up for the first-ever Star Magical Prom on March 30. 

The event promises to be “a night of love, friendship and magic,” as Star Magic, ABS-CBN’s premier talent agency, introduces the new batch of up-and-coming artists in red carpet festivities to be witnessed by fans online via livestream on Star Magic’s YouTube channel.

Expected to walk down the red carpet are "Dirty Linen" cast members Xyriel Manabat, Sean Tristan, Raven Rigor, Rans Rifol, and CJ Navato; "Teen Clash" stars Jayda Avanzado, Aljon Mendoza, Kobie Brown, Andi Abaya and Bianca de Vera; and "PBB" alumni Karina Bautista, Anji Salvacion and Shanaia Gomez.

Adding more fun and excitement to the evening are the members of P-pop sibling groups BINI (Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Maloi, Colet, Aiah, Jhoanna, and Sheena) and BGYO (Nate, Gelo, JL, Akira, and Mikki), plus global pop group Hori7on.

Fans can also keep their eye on promising stars AC Bonifacio, Gillian Vicencio, Louise Abuel, Daniela Stranner and Angela Ken.

To add glitter and star power to the Star Magical Prom is the presence of some of today’s hottest love teams: Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, "Fractured" stars Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin, as well as Andrea Brillantes of "Drag You and Me."

Highlights of the night are the launch of a new Star Magic group, the Sweet 16 and Debutantes portions, and the much-awaited coronation of the Prom King and Queen.

Now on its 30th year, Star Magic continues to discover raw, promising talents, hone their acting and other performing skills, and transform them into the country’s biggest and brightest stars. 

RELATED: ABS-CBN Ball postpones October return

ABS-CBN

STAR MAGIC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Donny Pangilinan catches up to sister Ella's art exhibit

Donny Pangilinan catches up to sister Ella's art exhibit

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
A little traffic was not going to stop actor-singer Donny Pangilinan from supporting his older sister Ella who is participating...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nagulat din po ako': Yassi Pressman on James Reid, Issa Pressman rumored romance

'Nagulat din po ako': Yassi Pressman on James Reid, Issa Pressman rumored romance

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Yassi Pressman revealed that she and Nadine Lustre are in good terms amid the rumored romance between her sister Issa...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hugh Grant: Romcoms are a &lsquo;big fat lie&rsquo;

Hugh Grant: Romcoms are a ‘big fat lie’

11 hours ago
Romantic comedies made Hugh Grant one of the most famous men in the world, but he has a few doubts about their premise.
Entertainment
fbtw
GMA Sparkle teen actor Andrei Sison killed in car accident

GMA Sparkle teen actor Andrei Sison killed in car accident

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso teen actor Andrei Sison passed away due to a car accident earlier today. He was 16 years old. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Bamboo: I enjoy working with kids

Bamboo: I enjoy working with kids

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 1 day ago
He has been described in the press as the “last man standing” in the Philippine franchise of The Voice.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Guinness World Records names The Weeknd 'most popular artist'

Guinness World Records names The Weeknd 'most popular artist'

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Canadian hip-hop artist The Weeknd has been dubbed by Guinness World Records as the "most popular artist" in the world today...
Entertainment
fbtw
Learning to love at the right time: 'Walang KaParis' review

Learning to love at the right time: 'Walang KaParis' review

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
There is no question that the biggest challenge "Walang KaParis" faces is being compared to "Kita Kita," but let it be said...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Start-Up' star Nam Joo Hyuk begins military service

'Start-Up' star Nam Joo Hyuk begins military service

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
"Start-Up" star Nam Joo-hyuk has began his enlistment to the South Korean military last March 20. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Beyonc&eacute; collaborating with Balmain for 'Renaissance Couture'

Beyoncé collaborating with Balmain for 'Renaissance Couture'

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Award-winning singer Beyoncé has collaborated with Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing for a new couture...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown releasing first book in September

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown releasing first book in September

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Teen actress Millie Bobby Brown of "Stranger Things" and "Enola Holmes" fame will be releasing her first-ever novel "Nineteen...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with