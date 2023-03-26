ABS-CBN to introduce new talents at upcoming 'Star Magical Prom'

MANILA, Philippines — The young and rising stars of ABS-CBN are excited to make their debut in the limelight as they gear up for the first-ever Star Magical Prom on March 30.

The event promises to be “a night of love, friendship and magic,” as Star Magic, ABS-CBN’s premier talent agency, introduces the new batch of up-and-coming artists in red carpet festivities to be witnessed by fans online via livestream on Star Magic’s YouTube channel.

Expected to walk down the red carpet are "Dirty Linen" cast members Xyriel Manabat, Sean Tristan, Raven Rigor, Rans Rifol, and CJ Navato; "Teen Clash" stars Jayda Avanzado, Aljon Mendoza, Kobie Brown, Andi Abaya and Bianca de Vera; and "PBB" alumni Karina Bautista, Anji Salvacion and Shanaia Gomez.

Adding more fun and excitement to the evening are the members of P-pop sibling groups BINI (Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Maloi, Colet, Aiah, Jhoanna, and Sheena) and BGYO (Nate, Gelo, JL, Akira, and Mikki), plus global pop group Hori7on.

Fans can also keep their eye on promising stars AC Bonifacio, Gillian Vicencio, Louise Abuel, Daniela Stranner and Angela Ken.

To add glitter and star power to the Star Magical Prom is the presence of some of today’s hottest love teams: Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, "Fractured" stars Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin, as well as Andrea Brillantes of "Drag You and Me."

Highlights of the night are the launch of a new Star Magic group, the Sweet 16 and Debutantes portions, and the much-awaited coronation of the Prom King and Queen.

Now on its 30th year, Star Magic continues to discover raw, promising talents, hone their acting and other performing skills, and transform them into the country’s biggest and brightest stars.

