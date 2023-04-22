^

'Lolong,' 'First Yaya' to be shown in Russia

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 22, 2023 | 4:44pm
The Ruru Madrid starrer, "Lolong," is going to be shown in Russia alongside other GMA-7 dramas.
GMA Network / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Sanya Lopez and Gabby Concepcion's nanny romantic-comedy drama and Ruru Madrid's fantasy adventure with a crocodile are heading their way to Russia. 

Ruru's starrer "Lolong" and Sanya and Gabby's drama "First Yaya" are two of the dramas that were acquired by an unnamed Russian broadcaster, GMA announced in a press statement. 

The other dramas are "Love You Stranger," "Return to Paradise," "Artikulo 247," "Love You Two" and "Kapag Nahati Ang Puso."

Gabby and Sanya's chemistry proved to be a success that the show earned a second season called "First Lady," where their characters have progressed from the nanny and the boss to a married couple. 

Apart from "First Yaya," Gabby's drama with Jennylyn Mercado is also airing in Russian. 

The 2019 drama "Love You Two" is a romantic comedy about a protective elder sister (Jennylyn) whose younger sister, played by Shaira Diaz, is in love with a man (Gabby) twice her age. 

Real-life couple Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos' "Love You Stranger" will also be shown in the said country. It features a love story that fuses folklore and romance.

Afternoon steamy romance drama "Return to Paradise," starring Derrick Monasterio and newbie Elle Villanueva, tells the story of two college students who find themselves falling in love with each other while being stranded on an island.

Another afternoon drama, "Kapag Nahati ang Puso," starring Bea Binene, Sunshine Cruz and Benjamin Alves, tells the story of a mother and daughter who both unwittingly fall in love with the same man. 

The legal drama "Artikulo 247" stars Rhian Ramos, Benjamin Alves, Kris Bernal and Mark Herras. It tells the story of a woman who falls victim to a frustrated homicide and to the loopholes in Philippine laws and justice system. 

RELATED: Gabby Concepcion is ‘blessed’ with enduring leading man status

