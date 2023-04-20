^

Entertainment

Vilma Santos, Dolly de Leon to be awarded at FDCP's Parangal ng Sining 2023

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 20, 2023 | 3:39pm
Vilma Santos, Dolly de Leon to be awarded at FDCP's Parangal ng Sining 2023
Composite images of Dolly de Leon and Vilma Santos
The STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning actresses Vilma Santos-Recto and Dolly de Leon are among the talented individuals that will be recognized at the upcoming Film Development Council of the Philippines' (FDCP) Parangal ng Sining 2023.

In English "Honor of the Arts," the Parangal ng Sining gives homage to Filipino filmmakers, artists, and institutions who "continue to achieve and strive for excellence, leading to acclaim in international film festivals."

Vilma will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award as will filmmaker Nick Deocampo, producer Mother Lily Monteverde, and the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival.

The FDCP is recognizing the "Star for All Seasons" for "transcending stardom into becoming a symbol of resilence and professionalism" as a public figure — both as an entertainer and as a former politician.

Mother Lily is best known as the mind behind Regal Entertainment, Inc. and her conferral is for "giving life-changing opportunities to young directors and writers to find their voices in mainstream movies."

Related: Vilma Santos celebrates 60th anniversary with two-part special

Apart from creating films, Nick is also a film professor, archivist, and historian, dedicating his life to the scholarship of Philippine cinema; his research led to further discoveries about the local film industry, and was pivotal in the restoration of a number of Filipino films initially thought to be lost.

Cinemalaya is one of the most popular film festivals in the country as it provides a platform for independent filmmakers to reach a wider audience.

Dolly will be receiving from the FDCP its Annual Achievement Award along with fellow actor Soliman Cruz and filmmaker Martika Escobar.

The actress received global attention for her scene-stealing role of Abigail in the Palme d'Or 2022 winning film "Triangle of Sadness" which led to her becoming the first Filipino actress to receive nominations at the Golden Globes and British Academy Film Awards.

Dolly has long been present in the local entertainment industry for decades, thus the FDCP's recognition to her is for "representing the Filipino as an artist standing side by side with cinema titans delivering a world-class performance."

Related: Dolly de Leon to star in new Hollywood film with John Cena, Awkwafina

A similar long-time household name in the Philippines in the small screen and theater stage is Soliman, who played a lead role for the first time in the Romanian film "To The North" alongside Bart Guingona where they both received major applause for their performances.

The feature directorial debut of Mihai Mincan won the Premio Bisato D’Oro at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival, as such Soliman is recognized for "being the embodiment of the consummate actor of both film and stage."

Martika became the first-ever Filipino director to win at the Sundance Film Festival, the United States' biggest independent film festival, with her film "Leonor Will Never Die" starring Sheila Francisco; 2022 was also the Philippines' first time competing at Sundance in 16 years.

"Leonor Will Never Die" went to screen at other high-profile international film festivals like Toronto, Berlin, and Karlovy Vary, and was even nominated at the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards.

As such Martika is recognized for "representing the new generation of Filipina filmmakers that have broken ground globally," particularly for weaving into her film original works that are native to Filipino culture but universal in theme.

The FDCP's Parangal ng Sining 2023 will take place in Seda Vertis North on April 23.

RELATED: Sagip Pelikula screens restored Filipino film classic in Metropolitan Theater

CINEMALAYA

CINEMALAYA FILM FESTIVAL

DOLLY DE LEON

FDCP

FILM DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL OF THE PHILIPPINES

LILY MONTEVERDE

MOTHER LILY

MOTHER LILY MONTEVERDE

NICK DEOCAMPO

SOLIMAN CRUZ

VILMA SANTOS

VILMA SANTOS-RECTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Very rude, don't hurt me': Vice Ganda calmly confronts couple who pulled his wig in Canada

'Very rude, don't hurt me': Vice Ganda calmly confronts couple who pulled his wig in Canada

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Host-comedian Vice Ganda kept a calm composure as he confronted a couple of fans who tried to pull his wig while at a concert...
Entertainment
fbtw
Aaron Carter's cause of death revealed, ruled as accident

Aaron Carter's cause of death revealed, ruled as accident

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
The cause of death of Aaron Carter has been revealed by a medical examiner-coroner, five months after the singer was found...
Entertainment
fbtw
Billy Crawford confirms 'Tropang Lol' now signing off

Billy Crawford confirms 'Tropang Lol' now signing off

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
TV host Billy Crawford confirmed that TV5 noontime show “Tropang LOL” will bid goodbye. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Dingdong, Jessa on daughter Jayda: &lsquo;She&rsquo;s proving to be her own person&rsquo;

Dingdong, Jessa on daughter Jayda: ‘She’s proving to be her own person’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music hitmakers and celebrity couple Dingdong Avanzado and Jessa Zaragoza had already seen their daughter...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maggie Wilson reacts to ex Victor Consunji's photo with Rachelle Carrasco, baby

Maggie Wilson reacts to ex Victor Consunji's photo with Rachelle Carrasco, baby

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Former beauty queen Maggie Wilson has given her reaction to ex-husband Victor Consuji sharing a photo with his rumored...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Naubos English ko sa Sundance!': Beauty Gonzalez on seeing Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson

'Naubos English ko sa Sundance!': Beauty Gonzalez on seeing Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 minutes ago
The actress revealed that she was able to "network" herself by meeting producers, as well as see Hollywood stars Anne Hathaway...
Entertainment
fbtw
Beauty Gonzalez excited to speak Bisaya in upcoming show with Bong Revilla

Beauty Gonzalez excited to speak Bisaya in upcoming show with Bong Revilla

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 28 minutes ago
She heard that the actor-turned-politician was a "nice guy" and he's an "institution" in the Philippine entertainment scene...
Entertainment
fbtw
Selena Gomez fans slam Hailey Bieber for 'copying' cooking show idea

Selena Gomez fans slam Hailey Bieber for 'copying' cooking show idea

By Kristofer Purnell | 33 minutes ago
Fans of actress-singer Selena Gomez have once again panned model Hailey Bieber, wife of Selena's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Twilight' TV series in early development

'Twilight' TV series in early development

By Kristofer Purnell | 37 minutes ago
People at Lionsgate Television are considering a show adaptation of the "Twilight" saga, the popular young adult vampire...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why 'Voltes V: Legacy' cinematic version? Director Mark Reyes explains, apologizes for glitches

Why 'Voltes V: Legacy' cinematic version? Director Mark Reyes explains, apologizes for glitches

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 52 minutes ago
Director Mark Reyes V revealed that it was GMA Films President Annette Gozon-Valdes' "crazy, brilliant" idea to release a...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with