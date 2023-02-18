Vilma Santos celebrates 60th anniversary with two-part special

Vilma Santos-Recto celebrates 60 years in the entertainment scene with a two-part special airing this weekend.

MANILA, Philippines — Vilma Santos takes the hot seat again with Boy Abunda for a two-part special airing this weekend.

Known as the "Star for All Seasons," the actress-turned-politician is celebrating her 60 years in the entertainment scene.

"Anim na Dekada Nag-Iisang Vilma" will air today, February 18, and tomorrow, February 19, at 8:30 p.m. on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live and A2Z.

Vilma will sit down with the seasoned talk show host in an intimate talk to share details about her current vocation as a public servant, as well as her private life away from the limelight.

"Nandito ang puso ko. Napakalaki rin ng utang na loob ko sa estasyong ito. Alam na nito ang buong buhay ko. Ang ABS-CBN, pamilya na. Parte na ito ng buhay ko for 60 years. For 60 years, kasama ko ang ABS-CBN," Vilma said in a "TV Patrol" interview.

The special also includes a talkback segment with stars and leading players who learned important lessons from her. They include actors Christopher de Leon and Claudine Baretto, as well as members of her fan club called "Vilmanians" who were present at the said celebration at the Dolphy Theater in ABS-CBN.

