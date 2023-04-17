Sagip Pelikula screens restored Filipino film classic in Metropolitan Theater

MANILA, Philippines — In observance of Women’s Month last March, Sagip Pelikula brought one of its restored titles, the 1995 family drama classic “Inagaw Mo ang Lahat sa Akin,” to the Manila Metropolitan Theater (MET) for screening to today’s younger audience. It is the latest installment of Mga Hiyas ng Sineng Filipino, which is co-organized by the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) and MET.

"Inagaw Mo ang Lahat sa Akin,” a Reyna Films classic, was recently screened for free at the re-opened MET. After the screening, a talk-back session took place, with the film’s lead stars Maricel Soriano and Snooky Serna joining screenwriter Bibeth Orteza, director Carlos Siguion-Reyna, Central Digital Lab’s CEO Manet Dayrit, and co-stars Jess Evardone and FDCP chairperson Tirso Cruz III facing the audience.

During the talk-back session, the film’s cast, writer and director recounted the challenges of making the film. They at the same time expressed their elation over the quality of its overall restoration and the continuous massive audience reception to it even though it has been 28 years since the film was first shown.

For his part, Dayrit expressed gratitude for Central Digital Lab’s partnership with Sagip Pelikula in its goal to preserve Filipino cinematic classics for future generations to appreciate. It was, after all, Central Digital Lab that technically worked on the restoration of “Inagaw Mo ang Lahat sa Akin” and other films involved in the partnership.

“We first started with ABS-CBN Film Restoration, and we wanted to restore as many films as possible to preserve our heritage. Since we started this project, there was the emergence of a whole new generation of filmgoers who appreciated these titles, which we are happy to see in theaters again, plus on various streaming platforms," said Dayrit.

“Inagaw Mo ang Lahat sa Akin” was a good material to work on because it had a good storyline. It talks about the intense sibling rivalry between Jacinta (Maricel Soriano) and Clarita (Snooky Serna), which intensified when Clarita returned to their humble provincial home many years after leaving for the city in search of a better life. After catching up with lost time along with their ailing mother, a rift separates them upon uncovering the secret behind Jacinta’s plan to sabotage her husband’ past relationship with her sister and a scandalous affair involving their deceased father.

The film’s restoration was undertaken by Central Digital Lab. Other restored titles from Sagip Pelikula, which were also featured in the Mga Hiyas ng Sineng Filipino event, included “Sana Maulit Muli” and “Himala.”

Mga Hiyas ng Sineng Filipino, co-organized by MET, FDCP, National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), Philippine Film Achives (PFA) and Sagip Pelikula, aims to bring back timeless Filipino classics to the big screen in its restored form.

