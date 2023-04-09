^

LOOK: Vilma Santos, Christopher de Leon start filming reunion movie in Japan

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 9, 2023 | 5:19pm
LOOK: Vilma Santos, Christopher de Leon start filming reunion movieÂ in Japan
Tirso Cruz III (left) and his wife Lynn Ynchausti (far right) with the stars of "When I Met You in Tokyo" Christopher de Leon and Vilma Santos.
MANILA, Philippines — Tirso Cruz III is seen in a photo with fellow seasoned actors Vilma Santos and Christopher de Leon while the pair was filming in Japan for their reunion movie "When I Met You in Tokyo." 

The three well-respected stars were in the photo with Cruz's wife, Lynn Ynchausti. The snaps had the feel of springtime Japan. 

Previously, the movie's production company, JG Productions, posted photos of the cast leaving for Japan in the first week of April. 

“It’s a love story na nasa edad namin. Hindi kami magbabata-bataan dito. It’s a good comeback for me after seven years of not being visible in showbiz… Yes, it’s a love story for all seasons. And I think yung team namin ni Boyet (Christopher) is a team for all seasons. And we’re very thankful for the trust,” the actor-politician said during the film's recent presscon. 

Vilma and Christopher are reunited after 2004's "Mano Po 3." They also starred in more than a dozen films, including "Sinasamba Kita" (1982), "Imortal" (1989) and "Dekada '70" (2002). 

