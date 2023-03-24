Dolly de Leon to star in new Hollywood film with John Cena, Awkwafina

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning Filipino actress Dolly de Leon continues to rise in Hollywood as she was cast in the upcoming action-comedy movie "Grand Death Lotto."

According to Deadline, Dolly was cast in the upcoming Hollywood movie starring John Cena, Awkwafina and Simu Liu.

Dolly will also be joined by Seann William Scott, Ayden Mayeri and Donald Elise Watkins.

According to the report, the movie is in “a very near future, in which a Grand Lottery has been established in economically challenged California. The only catch? You’ll need to kill the winner before sundown in order to legally claim their prize.”

“New L.A. transplant Katie (Awkwafina) accidentally finds herself with the winning ticket and must join forces with amateur jackpot protector Noel (Cena) to make it to sundown in order to claim her multi-billion-dollar prize, all while dealing with Noel’s protection rival Louis Lewis (Liu), who also wants to get her to sundown in order to claim his rich protection commission."

Produced by Amazon Studios, the film will be directed by Paul Fieg.

Dolly rose to fame internationally after she was nominated as Best Supporting Actress in the Golden Globes and BAFTAS for her role in the Oscar-nominated film "Triangle of Sadness."

She won the Los Angeles Film Critics Association award for best supporting performer.

